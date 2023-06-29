Clinical AI Pioneer Aidoc Partners with Ochsner Health to Transform Healthcare Delivery

Gulf South Hospitals to Benefit from Aidoc's Award-Winning aiOS™ Platform and Innovation Initiatives

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc today announced a transformative partnership with Ochsner Health, a large healthcare system headquartered in New Orleans, operating 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across the Gulf South. This partnership unites the clinical excellence of Ochsner with the power of Aidoc's advanced AI solutions, creating an alliance that advances the way healthcare is delivered, experienced and optimized across Louisiana and the Gulf South region.

Ochsner has a proven track record as a leading adopter of emerging technologies and was an early adopter of integrating AI into patient care workflows. With the addition of Aidoc's clinical AI solutions and enterprise-wide AI platform, aiOS™, Ochsner is further empowering healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes.

"In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, our teams at Ochsner Health are dedicated to harnessing emerging technologies to achieve our goals. We seek to leverage new technologies to deliver optimal outcomes without disrupting existing care processes," says Denise Basow, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Ochsner. "Aidoc possesses a deep understanding of the crucial challenges in implementing new technologies and have a proven track record of real-world impact that drives improved patient outcomes."

Driven by a shared vision of advancing patient care, this partnership seeks to leverage emerging AI technology to drive tangible improvements across the healthcare landscape. Key objectives of this collaboration include:

1. Elevating Patient Care: Ochsner aims to further enhance patient outcomes by harnessing enterprise-wide AI solutions that can ensure it delivers the highest quality of care and patient safety in all communities it serves.

2. Empowering Clinical Teams: The partnership is dedicated to supporting clinical teams by equipping them with advanced tools that alleviate stress and address burnout through automation and streamlined communication. Ochsner and Aidoc strive to enhance the capabilities of clinicians by supporting their decision-making processes.

3. Pioneering Solutions: As leaders in the digital health landscape, Ochsner and Aidoc are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Together, both organizations will actively explore new solutions that address industry needs and challenges, setting a new standard for healthcare excellence benefiting patients in the Gulf South and beyond.

4. Advancing the Quadruple Aim: With a focus on improving patient outcomes, enhancing provider experiences, reducing costs and advancing population health, the partnership aligns closely with the quadruple aim in healthcare. With AI and digital health technologies, Ochsner continues its focus on creating a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that delivers value for all stakeholders.

"Embracing innovation is not just a choice but a responsibility, especially when it comes to patient care," stated Louis Jeansonne, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at Ochsner. "By integrating AI into our clinical workflows, and leveraging the data within our EHR, we empower our team and pave the way for advancements that directly impact patient outcomes. This collaboration with Aidoc underscores our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies that have the power to reshape the healthcare landscape and provide better care to our patients."

Ochsner's enterprise agreement with Aidoc includes imaging AI algorithms that identify various suspected acute abnormalities in patient scans and enable cross-specialty teams to triage and coordinate care efficiently. Additionally, the agreement leverages Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, a first-of-its-kind solution, helping facilities overcome challenges common to AI implementation, including integration with existing IT systems, the EHR, data management and reporting, while being flexible enough to grow and scale as patient care needs evolve.

There is growing recognition from health systems that an enterprise-wide AI platform that runs effectively in any clinical setting and activates numerous AI applications at once can provide better outcomes – both clinical and financial – than a single, pathology-based AI algorithm.

"Ochsner Health's unwavering dedication to innovation and trailblazing spirit is inspiring and is a testament to their continued pursuit of excellence," commented Elad Walach, CEO at Aidoc. "Our partnership is yet another proof point of how they embrace technology for true impact at the patient bedside. As we collaborate to integrate our enterprise-wide AI solutions, we are confident that our collective efforts will not only accelerate Ochsner's goals but also redefine the possibilities of patient care. Together, we will leverage the power of AI to drive transformative outcomes."

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Our clinically proven AI solutions eliminate silos, increase efficiencies and improve outcomes by delivering critical information when and where care teams need it leading to immediate collective action. Built on Aidoc's exclusive aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most FDA clearances (13) in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Aidoc AI is always on, running in the background to change the foreground. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State by 2030 initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana's top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

