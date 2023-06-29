AVANTIS INVESTORS LAUNCHES FOUR NEW ACTIVE ETFS

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Avantis Investors®, a $25 billion* investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments®, expands its exchange traded fund (ETF) platform with the listing of four new actively managed ETFs: Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV), Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM), Avantis All International Markets Value ETF (AVNV) and Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA). Each fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca, Inc.).

"It has always been our goal to offer a well-rounded suite of value-added funds for investors," said Avantis Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto. "We are excited to add these four new ETFs to our lineup and expand the range of low-cost, tax-efficient solutions available to our clients."

All four ETFs are "fund of funds," and utilize a range of existing Avantis ETFs to build out multi-region and multi-asset class solutions. AVGV offers global equity exposure, while AVNM and AVNV offer exposure to non-U.S. developed and emerging markets. AVMA is designed to deliver a more balanced allocation, investing in both equity and fixed income ETFs.

"The fund of fund concept – or more precisely in this case the ETF of ETF – is one we have already deployed with the Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) and seen significant adoption from investors," said Senior Portfolio Manager Mitchell Firestein. "I believe this really offers the best of both worlds. Investors get access to a range of our underlying, low-cost active funds with the added benefit of professional and tax-efficient rebalancing inside a single ETF. It helps streamline allocations for investors."

The ETFs will be co-managed by Repetto and Firestein, Senior Portfolio Managers Daniel Ong, CFA and Ted Randall, and Portfolio Manager Matthew Dubin. Following is information on the new ETFs:

Name Gross Expense Ratio Net Expense Ratio Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF 0.28 % 0.26 % Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF 0.33 % 0.31 % Avantis All International Markets Value ETF 0.36 % 0.34 % Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF 0.23 % 0.21 %

The advisor expects this waiver to continue until June 21, 2024 and cannot terminate it prior to such date without the approval of the Board of Directors. Review the annual or semiannual report for the most current information.

The four new funds add to Avantis Investors' lineup of ETFs and mutual funds spanning equities, fixed income and real estate. Current Avantis funds include:

Avantis helps clients achieve their investment goals through a persistent focus on providing well-diversified investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations and combine the potential for added value with the consistency of indexing. Repetto and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Keating, CFA, CPA have led Avantis since its start.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of nearly $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 06/15/2023.

