Specialty Food Association Announces New Board Members, Officers for 2023/24

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) approved a slate of directors for the 2023/24 term. The new Board of Directors and Officers were announced at the SFA's Annual Member Meeting on Monday, June 26, at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City.

The 15-member Specialty Food Association Board of Directors is responsible for the overall governance of the SFA as a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt organization. Board members must be employees, partners, or other individuals actively involved in the business or management of SFA member companies in good standing.

The newly-approved Class of 2026 Board members are:

● Pierre Abushacra Firehook Bakery ● Scott Jensen Rhythm Superfoods LLC ● Michael Reich Hanson Faso Sales & Marketing ● Dwight Richmond Town & Country Markets ● Sarah Wallace The Good Bean Inc.

Each of these elected Directors will serve a three-year term through June 2026.

In addition to the newly-approved Directors, Sarah Masoni, Oregon State University Food Innovation Center, was appointed to a one-year term to fill a vacancy.

"We appreciate the high level of engagement from our membership in identifying the slate of Board members who will guide implementation of SFA's strategic plan over the next term," said Phil Robinson, SFA's Sr. Vice President, Member Development. "The makeup of our Board reflects the unique ecosystem represented by the SFA, including makers, buyers, brokers, and business services professionals from a broad range of industry categories and a diversity of backgrounds."

The following Board members were appointed as the Officers for 2023/24:

Chair: Jon Pruden TASTE Family of Businesses Vice Chair: Nona Lim Nona Lim Treasurer: Pierre Abushacra Firehook Bakery Secretary: Jill Giacomini Basch Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese

Incumbent members who will serve on the Board in 2023/24 are:

Class of 2024

● Beth Haley DPI Specialty Foods ● Emilio Mignucci Di Bruno Bros. ● Jomaree Pinkard Hella Cocktail Co. ● Lee Zalben Peanut Butter & Co.

Class of 2025

● Julie Busha The Busha Group ● Jill Giacomini Basch Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese ● Victoria Ho Sherpa CPG ● Nona Lim Nona Lim ● Jon Pruden TASTE Family of Businesses

In addition to the Board of Directors, more than 40 SFA members were appointed to serve on SFA councils and committees for the 2023/24 term.

For more information, visit specialtyfood.com .

About the Specialty Food Association

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading membership trade association and source of information about the $194 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA prides itself on being an organization by the members and for the members, representing thousands of specialty food makers and manufacturers, importers, retailers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows —which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards —which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA produces the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, the Spill & Dish podcast, year-round educational programming for professionals at every stage in their business journey, and SFA Feed , the industry's go-to daily source for news, trends and new product information. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

