RentRedi Adds Stripe Identity to Enhance Security of its PropTech Software

PropTech Leader Expands Partnership with Stripe, Adds Layer of Identity Verification for Risk Management

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PropTech leader RentRedi has expanded its Stripe partnership by adding Stripe Identity to its innovative cloud-based property management platform that eases the rental process for both landlords and renters. RentRedi continues to increase and maintain high levels of trust with its customers by implementing Stripe Identity for identity verification and risk management.

RentRedi uses Stripe Identity to provide everyone with peace of mind throughout the renting experience.

With Stripe Identity, RentRedi adds another layer of security by authenticating landlord identities in seconds. To increase protection for landlords and their tenants, all prospective RentRedi landlords must take a photo of their government-issued IDs along with a selfie on their mobile phones or web cameras. This enables RentRedi to verify landlord identities prior to allowing them to set up payment accounts to collect rent.

"We are a 'customer first' company that is powered by trust, so providing state-of-the-art security is of the utmost importance," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "Stripe Identity helps RentRedi protect landlords, their properties, and their tenants through a seamless verification process that provides everyone with peace of mind throughout the renting experience. Beyond our customers, we also have a responsibility to make sure that we do our part to create a safe environment in the marketplace as a whole."

Stripe Identity also helps RentRedi improve the speed and accuracy of the underwriting process, enabling landlords to safely begin collecting rent even faster. This streamlines and expedites the process of getting landlords set up with rent collection accounts where they can begin collecting rent payments that feed into their bank accounts.

"Stripe Identity verification brings trust to in-person marketplaces like RentRedi," said Jay Shah, product lead for Stripe Identity. "Feeling secure about the space we live in or share with others is an important part of our well-being. We're proud to make the renting experience even safer for RentRedi."

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi offers a modern, cloud-based property management platform that eases the renting process for landlords and their renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build their credit by reporting rent payments to TransUnion, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests through Latchel.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market, earning recognition as a Capterra "Established Player," a G2 High Performer and a G2 Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. The company has partnered with other platforms such as Zillow, REI Hub, Realtor.com, Plaid, Stripe, and Sure Insurance to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

