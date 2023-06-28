POKERSTARS AND POKER POWER CONTINUE THEIR COMMITMENT TO INCLUSIVITY WITH RETURN OF THE WOMEN'S BOOTCAMP

PokerStars team up with Poker Power once again to run an eight-week programme to grow the game and offer female players more opportunities to play

For beginners only, the recruitment window opens from June 22 until July 22 with successful applicants receiving one to one tutorials from the best females in the game

A number of Bootcamp recruits will win a spot to attend EPT Cyprus where they will play in the PokerStars x Poker Power Women's Bootcamp Showdown to compete for a full package to EPT Prague later in the year

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful inaugural year, and as part of their ongoing commitment to grow the game and ensure poker remains as open and accessible to all, PokerStars has announced the return of the 2023 PokerStars x Poker Power Women's Bootcamp.

PokerStars Women’s Bootcamp 2023 (PRNewsfoto/PokerStars) (PRNewswire)

Taking place from July 31-September 28, 2023, the Bootcamp is aimed at those who are looking to take their first steps into the world of poker and learn strategies and skills to develop resilience, determination, and patience. Made up of eight modules, each one will focus on a different area of poker, while also demonstrating how core gameplay skills can translate to real world success: from negotiation and strategic decision-making to capital allocation.

As well as the Bootcamp being open to women around the world, those who take part will also be able to put their learning into practice as they play PokerStars Home Games. The Bootcamp will lead to a crescendo tournament whereby a final table of recruits will win an all-expenses paid trip to EPT Cyprus this October to take part in the PokerStars x Poker Power Women's Bootcamp Showdown to compete further for a special package to EPT Prague this December.

The announcement follows new research carried out in the UK by PokerStars citing over half of women (55 per cent) do not feel poker is inclusive to them, despite 42 per cent of women who play, believe it brings improved focus and concentration and 38 per cent believing it could improve decision making ability.

Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Director of Partnerships, PR and Consumer Engagement said: "Working alongside our insights community, our ambassadors and key women and groups across the poker world, we are confident we can effect change with the many initiatives we have upcoming. We want to encourage more women to take their seat at the table, and in doing so, learn new skills that can also benefit them elsewhere in life. We want to create an accessible, safe and fun space for education and growth, where those new to the game can be vulnerable and open. We're now in our second year of proudly working with Poker Power, and for the return of our bootcamp, we've taken all the great elements from its debut last year, and evolved it based on all the feedback and learnings along the way. We know there's great hunger for this and we can't wait to meet our new recruits and see them learn and grow together!"

Erin Lydon, President of Poker Power added: "PokerStars shares our passion and commitment for the future of women in poker, so we are thrilled to be returning with our joint Bootcamp this year. We are expanding the scope of the Bootcamp to reach more women, and we will not only teach them how to play No Limit Texas Hold'em, but also provide them with skills and strategies that can be applied to their daily lives. We're excited to introduce more women to the benefits of learning to think, negotiate and take risks, like a winning poker player, and we can't wait to help them develop game changing poker skills during the Bootcamp."

Applications to the Bootcamp are now open with the recruitment window closing on July 22. Those who take part will be able to learn from expert Poker Power instructors using the Poker Power Play app, and PokerStars Ambassadors such as Lali Tournier, Georgina James and Jennifer Shahade who will be on hand to provide their support and top tips.

Further tools such as PokerStars Learn will be available 24/7 for participants to advance their skills in their own time, enabling them to learn hand rankings and familiarise themselves with the format of online poker, for those who haven't played before or for those in need of a refresher session.

For more details go to the PokerStars Blog.

For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at https://www.PokerStars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

For further information, please contact press@pokerstarsint.com

Notes to Editors

Former police liaison officer from Canada, Roxanne Johnson, took part in the first Bootcamp and learnt the skills needed to play at EPT Prague whereby she competed against other Bootcamp participants in the ultimate PokerStars x Poker Power Bootcamp Showdown to win a coveted Platinum Pass to the PSPC in the Bahamas.

Following this year's eight-week programme, a select few participants will get the chance to travel to EPT Cyprus (October 11-22, 2023) and play in the PokerStars x Poker Power Women's Bootcamp Showdown. The winner will then walk away with a special package to EPT Prague (December 6-17, 2023).

Censuswide surveyed 1000 women (18+) on a series of questions navigating their attitudes around poker, including the barriers to entry they face and what could be done to overcome them in May 2023.

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

About Poker Power

Poker Power is a company led by women for women with the goal of teaching one million women how to play the game —the game of poker and the game of life. Through a global network of clubs, tournaments, and corporate events, Poker Power utilizes a proprietary curriculum and gameplay (not gambling) to help women build confidence, challenge the status quo, learn strategy, and assess risk in a fun, supportive, safe-to-fail environment. By empowering women with these skills, the organization plans to change the future for generations to come. To learn more about Poker Power, please visit http://www.pokerpower.com.

Contact: press@pokerstarsint.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140965/PokerStars_Bootcamp.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140966/Bootcamp.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/4136704/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

PokerStars Women’s Bootcamp 2023 (PRNewsfoto/PokerStars) (PRNewswire)

PokerStars Logo (PRNewsfoto/PokerStars) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PokerStars