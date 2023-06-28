Parkview Health Services Secures Strategic Investment from ArtesRx and Flexpoint Ford

AMHERST, N.Y., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview Health Services, LLC ("Parkview" or "PHS"), an innovative provider of specialized pharmacy services, is excited to announce a strategic growth investment from ArtesRx, LLC ("ArtesRx"), an affiliate of Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a private equity firm specializing in investments in the healthcare and financial services industries. The transaction closed on June 23, 2023.

Flexpoint partnered with experienced pharmacy executive, Dom Meffe, to establish ArtesRx as a new company to acquire, scale and support pharmacy businesses that serve complex patient populations. Mr. Meffe has built and led several successful specialty pharmacies as CEO including ModernHEALTH and CuraScript. He will serve as CEO of ArtesRx and make an investment in the company alongside Flexpoint. "ArtesRx was founded to bring dedicated resources to pharmacy businesses across the country in order to build a national, patient-focused platform that differentiates based on clinical excellence and customer service," said Dom Meffe, CEO of ArtesRx. "We have been impressed with Parkview's culture and its deep commitment to the communities it serves, and we are excited to partner with Paul O'Leary and the PHS team in their mission to expand their high-touch service model into new markets."

Parkview provides pharmacy services to patients who are treated in group homes, mental health clinics, addiction services provider offices and other care settings. With a patient-centric approach and a reputation for delivering tailored solutions to its customers, PHS is well-positioned for continued growth. The company will remain headquartered in Amherst, New York and continue to be led by CEO Paul O'Leary and the current management team.

"We are thrilled to partner with ArtesRx and Flexpoint, and we look forward to leveraging their domain knowledge and expertise in growing pharmacy and outsourced pharmacy services businesses," commented Paul O'Leary . "This new investment not only ensures that we can continue providing our customers and patients with the exceptional care they have come to expect from our team over the past 38 years, but also enables us to accelerate growth both organically and through complementary acquisitions."

"We couldn't be more excited about partnering with Paul O'Leary and the Parkview team and establishing ArtesRx with Dom Meffe," said Michael Fazekas , Managing Director at Flexpoint. "We have been actively searching for the ideal starting platform for ArtesRx and have found it in Parkview. Parkview has built a strong position in its markets through its differentiated ability to serve complex patient populations and help deliver improved clinical outcomes, and we believe Parkview's demonstrated care model can address unmet needs in other markets across the country."

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor and Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal counsel to Parkview Health Services. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Flexpoint Ford.

About Parkview Health Services

Parkview Health Services, LLC ("PHS"), based in Amherst, New York, owns and operates three pharmacies; Parkview Health Services, Riverview Professional Pharmacy, and Parkview RX Niagara Falls. With over 38 years of experience, PHS pharmacies provide comprehensive medication solutions to group homes, mental health clinics, addiction services providers, and other congregate care settings in addition to patients who need assistance managing their medications at home. For more information, visit www.parkviewhs.com.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $7.5 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the healthcare and financial services industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.flexpointford.com.

