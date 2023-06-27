EZRA Establishes EZRA Academy to Shape the Future of Professional Coaching Education and Development

EZRA Academy will empower future professional coaches through a two-part program officially accredited

by the International Coaching Federation (ICF)

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EZRA , a leading virtual coaching provider, has launched EZRA Academy, an educational powerhouse providing world-class excellence in coaching education and development. EZRA is also now accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) – the world's largest and widely recognized organization of professionally trained coaches – to provide certification programs and continuing education credits to help those interested in a coaching career realize positive behavioral change both within their organizations and for clients.

EZRA Academy offers a holistic and comprehensive Coach Certification Program that provides aspiring professional coaches a solid foundation to practice internally within their organization or for personal development. The complete two-part program is credentialed as a Level 1 Coach Training Program by the ICF and consists of:

Part 1: Coach Launcher

A program designed for those at the beginning of their journey to acquire the necessary skills to become a professional coach. Participants will learn to professionally coach other people within their organization and receive half the coach training and mentor hours they need to become an Associate Certified Coach (ACC).





Part 2: ICF Certification

A curriculum created to equip people with the competencies to become a fully certified ICF Coach. Prior completion of the Coach Launcher program (or the equivalent) is required to complete this component.

"EZRA Academy's accreditation from ICF reinforces our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality assurance, ethical accountability, credibility and continuous learning for all those who choose to further their coaching career with us" said Kelly Griffith, Chief Coaching Officer at EZRA. "From personal development to training internal coaches at scale within an organization, we're incredibly proud to be growing our mission of democratizing coaching by making this superpower accessible to even more people."

"As the gold standard in education and training for the coaching profession, we are proud to partner with EZRA to ensure the coaches of tomorrow are adequately equipped with the right skills and knowledge to handle the increasingly complex challenges of today's landscape," said Luke Davis, ACC, Vice President of ICF Coaching Education.

Jennifer Fickeler, PhD, PCC who leads EZRA's Coaching Center of Excellence and Professor Jonathan Passmore who recently joined the company as Senior Vice President and Professor of Coaching and Behavioral Change will both play a leading role in shaping EZRA Academy.

About EZRA

A leading global virtual coaching provider, EZRA delivers individualized leadership coaching to advance and develop workers at every level – because coaching should be accessible to everyone, not just to the C-suite. Through its global network of over 950 world-class accredited coaches, EZRA has already helped thousands of companies and teams across 131 countries quantifiably improve performance, employee retention and promotion rates. Companies using EZRA today include AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Kraft Heinz, Spotify and Thomson Reuters. EZRA was established in 2019 and operates within The Adecco Group and LHH families.

