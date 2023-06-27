300 Colleges and Universities Expand Access to Mental Health Resources for Millions of Students Through TimelyCare

Higher education trusts TimelyCare more than any other total health solution to improve student outcomes and well-being

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a milestone that reflects unprecedented and continuing demand for mental health resources, 300 colleges and universities have expanded equitable access to care for more than two million students through TimelyCare , the premier virtual health and well-being provider in higher education.

According to a recent Inside Higher Ed survey , two-thirds (65%) of college presidents planned to increase their institution's capacity to meet the mental health needs of their students, faculty and staff this year – and, so far, they've kept their word. Compared to this time last year, twice as many students now have access to TimelyCare's unparalleled portfolio of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools.

"We are grateful for the trust colleges and universities place in TimelyCare to expand the reach of their campus resources and create a connected system of care that empowers students to seek support whenever, wherever and however they need it," said Luke Hejl, TimelyCare CEO and co-founder. "Mental health is the number one reason students drop out of college, and we are proud that 75% of TimelyCare students report improvements in their mental health. Campus leaders value the correlation between student mental health and student success, and together we share their vision to help students be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives."

So far this year, TimelyCare has added more than 75 new partnerships, including all schools within the University of Texas System , Texas State University System and Indiana University System . University of Richmond, William & Mary , Bennett College, and more than 20 community colleges in Alabama, California, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Virginia are also among those who recently put their trust in TimelyCare to ensure convenient 24/7 access, increased provider diversity, and best-in-class clinical care and resources – at no cost to students.

New Leaders Ready to Meet Demand and Drive Innovation

In keeping with its mission to improve the health and well-being of students, TimelyCare recently has recruited key senior leaders and promoted several company veterans to fuel continued leadership and innovation in the way care is delivered to students.

New Hires – Brian Cummins , Chief Product Officer; Rich Reynolds , Senior Vice President of Client Success; Jared Stephens , Vice President of Product Design; Holly Ann Clayton , Associate Vice President of Product Marketing; Michelle Evans , Associate Vice President of Care Operations , Chief Product Officer;, Senior Vice President of Client Success;, Vice President of Product Design;, Associate Vice President of Product Marketing;, Associate Vice President of Care Operations

Promotions – Becky Laman , Chief Strategy Officer; Kristin Looper , Associate Vice President of People & Culture; Heather Geracie , Associate Vice President of Clinical Excellence , Chief Strategy Officer;, Associate Vice President of People & Culture;, Associate Vice President of Clinical Excellence

This momentum builds upon TimelyCare's recent expansion of self-guided and peer community resources, a new partnership with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation , and recognition as "Best Virtual Care Platform" in the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

"TimelyCare puts people first, and students are at the heart of what we do – day in and day out," said Bob Booth, M.D., Chief Care Officer. "We are proud to support our large and diverse student population with best-in-class, evidence-based tools that empower them to create their own paths to care with the agency, speed and freedom of choice they have come to expect in their everyday lives. We believe doing so will enhance students' college experience and set the foundation for them to be successful in the classroom and in life."

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at 300 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers students to be well and thrive.

