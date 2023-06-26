Cronometer is now offering fitness programs curated by Don Saladino, free of charge, to all users.

All Cronometer users now have access to three fitness programs, curated by celebrity trainer Don Saladino .

Cronometer launches fitness challenge for the month of July, encouraging users to log at least 12 days of exercise between July 1-31 in order to be entered to win a prize bundle valued at over $2,000 USD .

REVELSTOKE, BC, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, and celebrity trainer, Don Saladino have partnered up to help spark inspiration into users' fitness routines this summer. Today, the nutrition tracking app has announced that all Cronometer users will now have access to three different workout plans curated by Don Saladino.

(CNW Group/Cronometer) (PRNewswire)

"We hope that the release of these fitness programs will help remind users to keep their health and wellness a priority in a time when it would usually take a back seat." CEO, Cronometer. "One of our guiding values at Cronometer is to enable our users to live happier, healthier lives. We're excited to have Don work with us, not only because he's an amazing, knowledgeable resource, but also because he shares similar values."

The 3-day express, the 4-day boot camp and the 5-day super charge programs are all bodyweight-based fitness routines and do not require any additional equipment. All three of the workout plans are accessible to Cronometer users at any fitness level, can be done anywhere and will act as a helpful tool to get started with resistance training or spark inspiration into any existing routine. Once logged in, Cronometer users can access Don Saladino's workout routines here.

To commemorate the launch of these workout programs, Cronometer and Don are conducting a month-long fitness challenge for the month of July, which encourages users to get active a few times a week. Users who log an exercise in their Cronometer account on 12 or more days between July 1, 2023, and July 31, 2023, will be entered to win a prize pack valued at over $2,000 USD.

The Fitness Challenge also includes a mid-month check-in via Zoom, live workout with Don on Cronometer's Instagram channel, weekly reminders and more. For full details visit: cronometer.com/blog/summer-shape-up

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 7.5 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer.com for more information.

About Don Saladino: Don has coached actors, athletes, & musicians for over 20 years. He opened his first NYC Gym, Drive 495, in 2005. After operating brick & mortar gyms for 15 years, Don expanded to a global online fitness business. He has developed a reputation for training some of the biggest names in Hollywood for the big screen. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & Jake Gyllenhaal are among his roster of clients. He has been tapped as a fitness expert in publications such as Muscle & Fitness, Men's Health, Women's Health, & Men's Fitness. He sits on the advisory board of Men's Health Magazine

In March 2018 & October 2021, it was his great honor to shoot the cover of the iconic Muscle & Fitness Magazine. Don lives in New York with his wife, Mel, and their two children, Amelia and Donny Jr. - & their pups Rigatoni & Sambuca.

