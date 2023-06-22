For Fifth Consecutive Year, BAL Earns the Top Spot on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard

The National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard ranks the nation's largest law firms based on the percentages of women attorneys.

DALLAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL again earned the number one position atop the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard. This recognition underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to recruiting and advancing women in the legal profession while fostering an inclusive workplace that enables women to be successful in their careers and in their lives.

"The women at BAL are truly exceptional, and we wholeheartedly celebrate this recognition as the top law firm for women for the fifth consecutive year," said Frieda Garcia, managing partner of BAL. "As the first female managing partner of BAL, I am so proud that we successfully have created a collaborative culture that brings purpose and balance to our people's lives."

In 2022, 64.9% of BAL attorneys were women. Half of the firm's equity partners were women, with 65.4% of all partners and 62.4% of associates being women. Each of these categories ranked much higher than industry averages in the survey, which were 40% of attorneys, 50% of associates, 27% of total partners, and 24% of equity partners.

For five consecutive years, BAL has maintained its position as the law firm of choice for female attorneys by creating a purposeful, collaborative culture that drives meaningful change. BAL's innovative talent-development programs and elite performance transformation approach support each team member's personal and professional goals, and leadership development programs create a supportive environment for people to have more fulfilling careers. Further, the firm's policies and benefits package reflects its commitment to representation and inclusion.

"Our goal at BAL is to deliver life-changing service to our clients, and we achieve that by working together as one team, oneBAL," said Jeremy Fudge, BAL's CEO. "Every person brings their unique strengths, skills, and perspectives to the table. Growing representation at BAL, especially at the leadership level, has been key to opening doors for more women to have successful careers and lives. We're honored to be leading the way."

The Women in Law Scorecard is an annual ranking compiled by the National Law Journal, which evaluates law firms based on their percentage of female attorneys, including associates, partners and equity partners. The 2022 rankings are based on responses from 257 of the 350 largest law firms by headcount, representing 151,000 attorneys.

Established in 1980, Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL) powers human achievement through immigration expertise, people-centered client services and innovative technology. BAL, with 13 offices across the United States and global coverage in more than 185 countries around the world, operates as a single entity through its oneBAL culture — a uniquely holistic approach, intentionally structured as one team, one brand, one P&L, one standard of excellence and one unifying technology. This united approach enables the firm to deliver the highest level of knowledge, insights and resources from across the entire organization. At BAL, we pursue the exceptional. To learn more, visit bal.com .

