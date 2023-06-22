Baycrest and Toi Labs Partner to Revolutionize Toileting Care for Older Adults

- Baycrest is a global leader in research, innovation, education, and care for older adults, with a special focus on brain health and aging.

TORONTO and SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine a toilet seat that could save your life. That's the reality for residents of Baycrest Terraces' Memory Care community, thanks to a new partnership with Toi Labs – the innovators behind the TRUELOO® smart toilet seat.

Baycrest Terraces is an independent living community at Baycrest, Canada's largest academic research and care facility for older adults. In 2022, Baycrest Terraces was the first to implement Possibilities by Baycrest™ – a novel, innovative memory care model that creates tailored experiences for those living with dementia, enabling them to lead lives filled with purpose, inspiration, and fulfillment.

As part of the Possibilities by Baycrest™ mandate to leverage innovative emerging technologies, the Baycrest Innovation Office identified Toi Labs' TRUELOO® smart toilet seat as a means of augmenting patient care while returning dignity and freedom to its residents. TRUELOO® automates the process of identifying abnormal stool and urination patterns with zero effort on the part of the user or care staff. It has been shown to be 100x+ more accurate and timely than current practice.

Before implementing TRUELOO®, point of care staff would need to manually log toileting activity for residents, making it challenging to identify subtle changes in toileting behavior, trends, and associated chronic conditions.

"By using TRUELOO® toilet seats, staff can identify abnormalities sooner, leading to earlier detection of issues which may affect a resident's health. Baycrest is dedicated to providing exceptional health care, and innovations like TRUELOO® highlight our passion and commitment to provide state-of-the-art health care solutions for our aging population," says Dr. William Reichman, CEO, Baycrest Seniors Care.

As the first Canadian organization to partner with Toi Labs, Baycrest looks forward to scaling this high-impact innovation. "Our partnership with Baycrest, a globally recognized leader in aging care, reflects the use of AI in a way that truly transforms how care is delivered to our most vulnerable population," said Vik Kashyap, Founder and CEO of Toi Labs.

About Toi Labs

Toi Labs has developed the TRUELOO® toilet seat, a breakthrough technology that scans human output to enable better health and wellness. Every year, millions of preventable older adult hospitalizations are related to conditions that show up in stool and urine. More than 20 enterprises that provide senior care in more than 300 communities across North America use TRUELOO® technology. For more information, visit www.toilabs.com

About Baycrest

Baycrest is a global leader in research, innovation, education, and care for older adults, with a special focus on brain health and aging. Baycrest is home to a robust research and innovation network, including the Rotman Research Institute; the scientific headquarters of the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation and the Baycrest Innovation Office. Fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest provides excellent care for older adults combined with an extensive clinical training program for future healthcare professionals. Founded in 1918 as the Toronto Jewish Old Folks Home, Baycrest continues to embrace the long-standing tradition of all great Jewish healthcare institutions to improve the well-being of people in their local communities and around the globe. For more information, visit baycrest.org.

