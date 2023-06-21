Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo Announces Keynote Presenter Dr. Alyssa Whitcraft, Director of NASA Harvest and NASA Acres

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Hub LIVE, the premier event for advancing tech-enabled agriculture, is thrilled to announce Dr. Alyssa Whitcraft as the keynote presenter for this year's event taking place July 24-26th in Des Moines, Iowa. Alyssa's keynote presentation is highly anticipated, as she will shed light on the transformative potential of space technologies and data-driven insights in agriculture. Her talk, titled "From Space to Soil: How NASA Data and Tools are Supporting a Revolution in Ag Tech," will delve into the groundbreaking research and applications that NASA Acres is spearheading to tackle the unique challenges faced by farmers and ag retailers today.

Dr. Alyssa Whitcraft , Director of NASA Harvest and NASA Acres to Deliver Keynote Address at Tech Hub LIVE this July.

Alyssa is a renowned figure in the field of agricultural technology. She has dedicated her career to harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies to address the challenges faced by the agricultural industry and her work continues to be a driving force behind advancements in the industry. She is the Executive Director of NASA Acres and the immediate-past Deputy Director of NASA Harvest, respectively the U.S.-focused and global NASA consortia on food security and agriculture. NASA Acres, which officially launched in April 2023, is NASA's latest investment in agriculture. It builds on the successes of the NASA Harvest global consortium to advance solutions for agriculture in the U.S.

Alyssa also serves as the Executive Director of the Harvest Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture Initiative, a non-profit forum that uses satellite data and other tools to build a robust evidence base for different agricultural management practices that balance environmental, economic, and social demands on agriculture. Additionally, Alyssa is the Programme Scientist for the G20 Global Agriculture Monitoring (GEOGLAM) Programme, where she works with the world's space agencies to justify and develop new satellite missions and data products for global agriculture monitoring.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the agricultural technology landscape. Alyssa's keynote address will provide a visionary perspective on how advancements in satellite imagery, data analytics, and remote sensing can revolutionize the way ag retailers operate, optimize resource utilization, and enhance sustainability practices.

With a diverse lineup of speakers, engaging panel discussions, and a bustling expo floor showcasing cutting-edge technologies, Tech Hub LIVE promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and business growth. Register today!

