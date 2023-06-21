OCEANIA CRUISES LAUNCHES RARE WINE COLLECTION ACROSS ITS ENTIRE FLEET, FEATURING 80 NEW LABELS FROM THE WORLD'S TOP VINEYARDS

New Extensive Collection features wines from the most well-known wine regions of the world with exclusive Sommelier-led programs on its newest vessel, Vista

MIAMI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, has debuted a new rare wine collection across its fleet complementing its top-quality gastronomic experiences. The line's newly upgraded, luxury wines and vintage lists will be featured for the first time across the entire fleet's vetted menus. Starting with 80 new labels sourced from Italy, France, South America and more, this global collection not only satisfies, but easily impresses, the world's most opulent wine connoisseurs and spirit reviewers, while also making introductions more approachable for those who are not already well-versed.

With various selections of new and old world options, celebration wines, classic tastings and dessert pairings, each offering has been hand selected by Oceania Cruises' culinary team with every bottle taking 6-8 months to receive from elite suppliers in the industry. Highlights from the new collection include rare wine varieties like the classic Moët & Chandon Cuvée Dom Pérignon, Epernay, France, the famous Château Mouton Rothschild, 1er Cru Classe, Pauillac, France, the elegant Ornellaia "Super Tuscan", Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy, the hard to source Mascot, Napa Valley, California and the newly popular Vina Errazuriz Kai Carmenère, Aconcagua Valley, Chile. Guests are invited to try these newly featured labels and more at all restaurants, bars and suites across all seven ships, as well as various size bottles ranging from half sized to magnum.

"As we continue to expand our rare wine program and world-class onboard experiences, we are privileged to rely on the expert knowledge of our top culinary team who are actively collaborating and seeking out new products in the global food and beverage scene," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "We look forward to hearing the stories of our guests' memorable moments and shared celebrations while enjoying the new collection.

"We're excited to launch Oceania Cruises' new wine collection featuring the highest quality, hand-picked rare wine labels that reflect the global philosophy of the company," said Daniela Oancea, Corporate Beverage Manager of Oceania Cruises. "We are lucky to have built close relationships with the world's most exclusive producers who have dedicated their lives to the art of winemaking and are continuously tasting and discovering new varieties to keep up with modern trends."

Complementing the new rare wine collection and leaning into the popularity of its thoughtfully crafted exclusive wine pairing dinners on its 1,200 guest ships Marina, Riviera, and Vista, the only cruise ships in the world designed specifically for foodies by foodies, Oceania Cruises has additionally launched three new dining experiences and five new pairing menus on its newest vessel, Vista. Taking inspiration from the new collection, guests now have the opportunity to join the head sommelier and his team during a two-hour exclusive Cellar's Wine Luncheon in the fleet's newest restaurant Ember. This hand-selected tasting takes guests on a bespoke dining journey into the culinary world of food and wine, featuring a five-course menu with each dish perfectly and intentionally paired with a different premium wine. New for the line, Vista has additionally added eight-person private dining rooms in its iconic Polo Grill and Toscana restaurants, each delivering two new tantalizing menus featuring a specially curated selection of gourmet dishes paired with premium wines from the onboard culinary team. With only eight guests per night, parties may select from the Polo Classic Menu, Polo Premium Menu, Toscana Classic Menu or Toscana Premium Menu.

With the highest percentage of culinary personnel devoted to the dining experience with one chef to every ten guests, exceptional cuisine has been a hallmark for Oceania Cruises since its first sailing in 2003. Earning the reputation as the cruise line of choice for epicureans, Oceania Cruises uses the freshest ingredients with all dishes prepared à la minute from its onboard Michelin-star quality galley. From exquisite fine dining partnerships to top interactive mixology experiences, Oceania Cruises continues to prioritize innovation in this sector with the finest culinary experiences offered while en route to dreamworthy destinations.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on 7 continents on voyages that range from 7 to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest newbuild, Allura, on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 30 ships and more than 60,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH has seven additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands, comprising nearly 19,000 berths. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

