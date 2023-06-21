KLA Schools is Coming to Boca Raton, FL

This will be the first KLA in this market

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Schools is pleased to announce the awarding of a new franchise for the Boca Raton market, which will be the first KLA in the area. We are excited to expand our reach and start serving the families of this community.

KLA Schools is inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood education, which is designed to tap into children's innate curiosities and is ideally suited to prepare children to overcome life's challenges and succeed academically. This approach to education was founded by a group of inspired parents who desired an educational system where children could flourish. Led by Loris Malaguzzi, an educator, psychologist, and philosopher after WWII, this philosophy views children as confident, responsible, independent, creative and curious beings. The Reggio Emilia Approach has been featured on Newsweek and CNN as the best preschool approach in the world.

"We are very excited to continue growing as a company and to bring high quality education to the children of the Boca Raton community," said Roberto Ortega, CEO and founder of KLA Schools. "Children are honored in our program and acknowledged as the protagonists of their learning experience."

KLA Schools will offer an inviting, respectful, and consistent environment to children. KLA Schools' vision is to offer children endless opportunities and empower them to positively influence the world. To make that goal a reality, we spend each day making it our mission to foster a safe, innovative and quality education, inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach.

This secure and innovative learning facility will include large classroom sizes, a Piazza (common area) where children can gather and feel as though they are part of a community, an Atelier (art studio) where students can find inspiration for their innate creativity and more unique learning spaces. This state-of-the-art facility will feature the most functional and safe furniture available for early education which includes meaningfully crafted pieces hand-selected from Reggio Emilia, Italy.

ABOUT KLA SCHOOLS

KLA Schools (KLA) is an upscale preschool franchise serving infants from 6 weeks of age through children 5 years of age. KLA Schools' vision is to offer children endless opportunities and empower them to positively influence the world. To make that goal a reality, we spend each day making it our mission to foster a safe, innovative and quality education, inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach. Designed to tap into children's innate curiosities, the Reggio Emilia Approach is ideally suited to prepare children to overcome life's challenges and succeed academically. Currently there are 25 KLA locations operating around the U.S. and several more schools in the pipeline for development in the near future. With this enterprise, we are creating a world class franchise organization, one that sets new standards for excellence within the children's educational services industry. KLA Schools ranked #1 for Employment, Education and Childcare services in America's Best Customer Service Companies List 2023 from Newsweek. For more information about KLA Schools, visit www.klaschools.com.

