KEVANI to launch the largest full-motion digital displays in downtown Baltimore

Over 7,100 square feet of premium full-motion digital Out-of-Home signage outside Baltimore's premier entertainment destination, CFG Bank Arena.

BALTIMORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEVANI, Inc. (" KEVANI ")—A market leader in out of home media sales and development has been awarded the long-term exclusive rights to operate, sell, and market premium exterior-facing digital advertising campaigns at the new CFG Bank Arena in Downtown Baltimore.

Branded by KEVANI, " Baltimore Duo " is a pair of synchronized displays located between two of the busiest streets in the city, presenting a powerful and rare opportunity for brands looking to reach consumers in Maryland's most populous city. The offering is the largest in Baltimore, totaling 7,128 sq feet of premium advertising space that operates 24 hours per day with an 8mm pitch display resolution. The screens will go live on October 16, 2023.

The Baltimore Duo acts as a beacon in the bustling scene of the downtown area, with the vivid screens creating over 35 million impressions per month. Located in a prime position, the displays sit on two corners of the city's newly reimagined CFG Bank arena, one of the most exciting entertainment destinations in Maryland. A cornerstone of live entertainment in the City of Baltimore, the arena is expected to have more than 1 million visitors annually and will host the biggest names in music and world-class entertainment with 120+ shows per year . Baltimore Duo is surrounded by the city's rich historical landmarks and steps away from the Convention Center, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium - home to the Baltimore Ravens. As part of the city's revitalization, the neighborhood continues to experience exponential growth in luxury residential housing, hotels, and high-end office space.

This new addition extends KEVANI's presence as a provider of upscale and innovative out of home media destinations across the US, with other recent additions including The Towers in Los Angeles, WeHo Quartet in West Hollywood, Soho Spectacle in New York City, Fig Spectacular in Downtown Los Angeles, and The Trio Los Angeles in Inglewood, which were all strategically selected based on their size, location and the unparalleled advertising opportunities they present.

"We are delighted to win this tender and become the exclusive media sales & marketing force behind these new digital displays. As we curate our media offering nationwide, it's pivotal for us to add only the best-in-class inventory to reaffirm our mission of offering iconic media destinations in the US" said Kevin Bartanian, CEO of KEVANI. "Baltimore Duo is massive and within walking distance of an arena, a convention center, and world-renowned hotels. This new destination attracts larger national events and live entertainment, but it's radically changing the energy and fabric of downtown Baltimore and boosting the local economy in significant ways."

Ariana Diverio, of EMI Strategies, managed the competitive media procurement process for Oak View Group, owners and operators of CFG Bank Arena.

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement. Follow KEVANI on Instagram (@kevaniusa)

About EMI Strategies

EMI Strategies is an executive business development consulting firm specializing in high capital, high-return asset creation, development, and revenue maximization with an emphasis on advertising strategy.

