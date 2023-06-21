Hainan Airlines Garners Accolades at 2023 SKYTRAX World Airline Awards, Including Best Airline in China

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World Airline Awards, the Oscars of the aviation industry, was held in Paris on June 20, 2023. Hainan Airlines, a prominent globalplayer in the aviation sector, garnered multiple prestigious awards from the world's top airport and airline service quality organization SKYTRAX, which are Best Airline in China, Best Airlines Staff Service in China, Best Business Class Comfort Amenities and so on. Besides, Hainan Airlines also ranks No 3 in Best Business Class Airline Onboard Catering, ranks No.5 in The World's Best Airline Cabin Crew and The World's Cleanest Airline. For other 5 world and asian awards,Hainan Airlines is also listed Top 10. The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners.

"Congratulations to Hainan Airlines on their outstanding achievement at this year's World Airline Awards. The recognition is a testament to the airline's exceptional service quality recognized and appreciated by passengers worldwide," said SKYTRAX chairman Edward Plaisted. "The airline is a global leader in aviation services and we look forward to seeing more of their innovative efforts to enhance service quality, delivering an unparalleled air travel experience to passengers worldwide."

"We are honored to have received the multiple accolades at the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards and deeply appreciate the recognition from our passengers worldwide," stated Hainan Airlines chairman Ding Yongzheng. "Hainan Airlines, under the guidance of its controlling shareholder Liaoning Fangda Group, has undergone a transformative journey, continuously upgrading its services quality and standards to establish an international brand prestige embodied with oriental beauty. With an unwavering dedication to providing a warm and comfortable travel experience, Hainan Airlines invite travellers from all corners of the globe to experience the captivating allure of oriental culture."

2023 SKYTRAX World Airline Awards ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Hainan Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Based on its long-term commitment to offering exceptional travel experiences, Hainan Airlines took an innovative approach when expanding its Dream Series and Hai Series services. A notable example is the introduction of the Rosy Clouds uniform for its ground service staff at Beijing Capital and Haikou Meilan international airports in April. This uniform, inspired by the integration of Eastern cultural traditions, enhances the overall passenger experience. The firm has also undertaken a comprehensive brand revamp by incorporating visual elements such as the Dream Feather, enriching the service experience for passengers across various visual touchpoints.

To bolster the portfolio's competitiveness, Hainan Airlines has recently rolled out Premium Express, aimed at optimizing the travel experience for passengers. The program offers more convenient flight departure times, upgraded air and ground services, and integrated travel benefits. Furthermore, the airline launched Flying Express, a novel ticket package specially tailored for business travelers. The package provides triple value benefits and enhanced flexibility in travel options, catering to the unique needs of this passenger segment.

In addition, Hainan Airlines has elevated its in-flight services by introducing cabin-wide internet access on 28 Boeing 787-9 aircrafts, enabling passengers to experience seamless wireless internet connectivity throughout the flight. The airline has forged a partnership with the Michelin-starred restaurant Huaiyang Fu, ensuring passengers are treated to an exceptional culinary journey while on board. The collaboration brings a high-standard dining experience on par with renowned restaurants around the world, further enhancing the in-flight dining experience for passengers.

Hainan Airlines continues to uphold the core principles of the Chinese civil aviation industry, which emphasize the provision of genuine air services. The airline remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering a safe, convenient, and comfortable air travel experience that reflects the service quality expected of a five-star airline.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hainan Airlines