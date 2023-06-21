Artel, LLC Partners with Rivada Space Networks for Mission Critical Connectivity

MUNICH and HERNDON, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks (RSN) and Artel LLC have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Master Services Agreement (MSA) to bring a new level of high security and low latency satellite communications to the government market through low earth orbit (LEO) constellations.

Rivada's OuterNET constellation will offer customers high-speed, highly secure global communications (PRNewswire)

Rivada' orbital networking delivers unique capability for governments and enterprises.

Artel LLC provides secure network communication services to U.S. government agencies. Based in the U.S, Artel is a carrier-agnostic network integrator – allowing it to develop customized solutions for its customers, providing cost-effective, on-time delivery of global terrestrial and satellite network communication services, cyber security, risk management, and information technology solutions.

Rivada's first-of-its-kind LEO constellation will offer access to a secure satellite network with pole-to-pole reach, offering end-to-end latencies similar to or better than terrestrial fiber. The RSN satellite architecture combines inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard data routers to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking" delivers a highly secure data network by routing traffic on a physically separated network, providing a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data over long distances. It is a unique capability for operations in the government services, enterprise, telecom, maritime and energy markets.

Artel is already using first generation LEO constellations to deliver secure communications for government communications. In anticipation of the USG's requirements to make use of advanced LEO systems, Artel will now work with Rivada to ensure the latest innovation in secure space architecture is available for mission critical connectivity.

"We are committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions to the US Government", said Ed Spitler, Head of Satcoms Programs at Artel. "The Rivada constellation brings a new level of security, performance and global reach that will enable our customers to not only expand their current networks but also address new market opportunities. We are excited to partner with RSN to provide the next generation of secure connectivity."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "Rivada has a long history of providing mission critical communications, including deploying an emergency network for first responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana. Now with the advanced capabilities of our LEO satellite constellation, where data travels through space alone, we are building something unique, which we call the 'OuterNET.' This new, real private network will provide ultra secure, highly reliable low latency communications anywhere on the globe. And with our manufacturing and launch-services agreements in place, we are moving ahead at full speed to provide our partners with our ground-breaking constellation."

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is a disruptive new company set to establish and operate the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

About Artel LLC

Artel is a communications, engineering and services leader specializing in solving challenges in the defense, intelligence, diplomatic and homeland security markets. The company enables highly secure service levels approaching 5 nines around the world. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Artel has been supporting the mission for 35 years. For more information about Artel, visit www.artelllc.com or email us at communications@artel.com

