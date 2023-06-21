ARPA Network Launches MainNet, Ushering in a New Era of Secure and Scalable Computation

ARPA Network Releases MainNet, Demystifying TSS and Empowering Web3.0

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARPA Network , a leading permissionless, decentralized, secure computation network, is proud to announce the public launch of its MainNet. With this major milestone, ARPA Network reinforces its commitment to pioneering the applications of Threshold Signature Scheme (TSS) technology, and taking a leading role in the industry.

The ARPA Boneh–Lynn–Shacham Threshold Signature Scheme (BLS-TSS) Network is a decentralized cryptographic system designed to provide secure and reliable random number generation on the Ethereum blockchain. By applying threshold cryptography, particularly the BLS threshold signature scheme, ARPA BLS-TSS Network brings a new approach to creating random numbers in a decentralized and tamper-resistant way, enhancing security and trust within the system.

The newly launched MainNet offers a foundational infrastructure for various blockchain applications, including verifiable random beacons, secure (keyless) wallets, cross-chain bridges, and decentralized custody solutions. With this launch, ARPA Network further empowers developers to build innovative decentralized applications (dApps), contributing to the blockchain ecosystem's dynamic expansion.

"Driven by the goal to revolutionize cryptographic systems as a TSS leader, we'll continue to strive to unlock the full potential of blockchains, fostering versatility, reliability, and seamless interconnectivity in the future Web3.0 world," said Felix Xu, CEO & Co-founder of ARPA: "To manifest such a grand vision, we should embark on a journey of practical steps."

The journey to the MainNet launch of the ARPA Network has been motivated by an unwavering commitment to building a fair, secure, and privacy-preserving blockchain ecosystem. Starting from the Multi-Party Computation (MPC) MainNet era between May 2020 to April 2022, ARPA Network leveraged its accomplishments and experiences to transition to the more sophisticated BLS-TSS network. This transition highlights ARPA Network's progressive strides toward utilizing advanced cryptographic solutions.

In addition to the community pool staking program, ARPA has several exciting initiatives lined up in the near future for ecosystem expansion. These include bug bounties, node collaborations, and the alpha launch of ARPA's first showcase Randcast - a verifiable Random Number Generator (RNG). Randcast aims to inspire more developers to unlock more possibilities of the TSS-BLS network.

"More importantly, we will actively pursue integration with other EVM-compatible chains such as BNB Chain and explore the potential of layer-2 chains," Felix added: "By facilitating seamless interaction and interoperability among various public chain ecosystems, ARPA Network aims to contribute to the realization of Web3.0."

To learn more about the ARPA MainNet launch, please visit www.arpanetwork.io . Developers and interested parties can check the code and start building outright, join Discord to collaborate ideas with fellow developers, or follow ARPA Network on Twitter for the latest updates.

About ARPA

ARPA Network (ARPA) is a permissionless threshold BLS network that can enable many use cases, including verifiable Random Number Generator (RNG), secure wallet, cross-chain bridges, and decentralized custody. ARPA supports multiple blockchains. The team is building Randcast - a verifiable RNG and the first application leverages ARPA as infrastructure. Randcast can be used in various scenarios like metaverse gaming, lottery, NFT minting, and whitelisting.

