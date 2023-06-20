XSET, The World's Fastest Growing Gaming Lifestyle Organization, Announces XSET Day at Fenway Park in Collaboration with the Red Sox

Boston-headquartered organization, XSET, to bring gaming to historic Fenway Park

BOSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle organization, is excited to announce its collaboration with the Red Sox, a storied franchise with a rich history and an unparalleled legacy, to introduce the first of its kind activation, "XSET Day at Fenway Park".

Through the one-day activation, XSET will host Fenway Park's first-ever gaming lounge, open to all game goers, and provide the audience with the opportunity to compete, connect and celebrate baseball before and during the Red Sox game. The lounge will have a wide variety of games available for spectators and enthusiasts alike, including the renowned baseball game, MLB The Show '23. Ticket holders who purchase the special offer will receive an exclusive XSET designed Red Sox jersey. The jersey design highlights a Red 'X', paying homage to Roxbury, the birthplace of the original Royal Rooters fan club, and also representing XSET. Jerseys will be available in sizes Adult S-XL, with sizes distributed on a first come, first served, basis.

"Celebrating the convergence of gaming and the timeless allure of baseball, we are thrilled to team up with the iconic Red Sox for XSET Day at Fenway," said Greg Selkoe, CEO of XSET. "This groundbreaking activation not only brings together two worlds that captivate millions of fans, but also showcases our shared commitment to pushing boundaries. Also, as a native of Jamaica Plain, I couldn't be prouder to work with the Red Sox, a historical organization that means so much to the Boston community."

On the day of the event, XSET will create high-quality content to be displayed on the jumbotron leading up to the first pitch. This collaborative video will highlight iconic moments from the evolution of both organizations. XSET will work with House 17, the digital creative agency, to develop on-site content throughout the activation, captivating audiences with enthralling visuals and engaging experiences. With a dedicated video and production crew present, XSET will capture compelling content featuring XSET talent and event attendees.

"While gaming and esports are at the core of what we do, it's important to emphasize that XSET is passionate about participation in team sports beyond the digital realm. We encourage people to get out and play, fostering a sense of camaraderie, competition, and physical activity." said Wil Eddins, Chief Creative Officer at XSET. "This collaboration with the Red Sox and Fenway Park serves as a powerful platform to showcase the multifaceted nature of XSET's vision, uniting gaming enthusiasts with the broader world of sports and inspiring individuals to embrace both virtual and real-life athletic pursuits."

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature a lineup of notable XSET talent including Avori, iDom, SuperEvan, Brycent, GodKu, Dom McLennon, SparklesQT, and DemiSux. The talent will be present, further enhancing the energy and entertainment value of the event.

XSET Day at Fenway Park promises to be an unprecedented fusion of gaming and baseball, showcasing the innovative spirit of XSET and the Red Sox's commitment to embracing new experiences. This collaboration celebrates the shared passion for both industries, uniting fans in an immersive and thrilling event.

About XSET :

Founded in 2020 in Boston, XSET is the fastest-growing lifestyle gaming organization in history. XSET has attracted top-tier world-famous talent across music, sports, and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Lil Wayne, Ozuna, Swae Lee, Bia, and Rich the Kid, as well as NFL and NBA superstars Ezekiel Elliot, Marco Wilson, Deandrea Ayton, and the world's most advanced AI-driven humanoid, Sophia The Robot. Built at the intersection of gaming, music, fashion, and pop culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, recently acquiring Queens Gaming Collective, the top women-led gaming lifestyle org, and partnering with high-profile brands such as Quality Control Music, Boston Red Sox, the NBA, and Mastermind Japan. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information, visit XSET.com

