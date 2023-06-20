Saudi Hajj Ministry welcomes more than 2 million pilgrims

MECCA, Saudi Arabia , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the clock of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage already ticking, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah released on Monday a cinematic video to welcome its guest pilgrims.

The Minister of Hajj Tawfiq Al Rabiah opened the video with Talbiyah, a Muslim prayer cited by pilgrims as a declaration that they intend to perform Hajj only for the glory of God.

"In Just a matter of days, millions of Muslims from every corner of the globe will raise their voices to recite the powerful Talbiyah chant," Al Rabiah said.

"As Hajj draws near, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome pilgrims from all walks of life. With great pride and honor, we invite pilgrims to join us in the largest Islamic gathering in history," Al Rabiah added.

"Here, over two million pilgrims from over 160 countries will come together," the Minister stated.

Al Rabiah expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their constant follow-up on the services provided to the pilgrims, so that they can embark on their journey of faith within an atmosphere of peace and comfort.

He explained that airline bookings by those arriving to the Kingdom reached the 1.7 million mark, while noting that more than 32,000 healthcare practitioners, both male and female, will be on site to provide their services to the devotees.

Al Rabiah also shed light on the transportation network at the holy sites, stating "With a well-connected road and train network, shuttle bus services, and integrated infrastructure, pilgrims are guaranteed a seamless travel experience, regardless of their language or unique needs."

The eco-friendly Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro line comes at the forefront of said networks, consisting of 17 trains distributed among 9 stations with an estimated operating capacity of 72,000 passengers per hour.

Al Rabiah pointed out that it is with the help of skilled Saudi cadres, an advanced system has been implemented, especially in Mina, which boasts the world's largest tent city, hosting 2,192,000 pilgrims.

The Minister concluded the video by stating that said achievements are not coincidental, but rather a result of an extensive effort exerted over the past years.

