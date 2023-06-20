Cognigenics Announces Branding and Naming Partnership for Unique Intranasally Delivered CRISPR Based RNA Vector for Genetic Medicines in Mental Health

Cognigenics and Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, announce a collaboration for branding and name development for the Cognigenics lead compound, RCA-101

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce that it has entered into a collaboration with Cognigenics to develop names for its lead compound, RCA-101, and for its library of follow-on compounds, which will be developed from the Cognigenics proprietary platform.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Cognigenics on the progress the company has made in working toward developing a new generation of genetic medicines to treat a range of important mental illnesses." said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "Mental illness, such as chronic anxiety and depression, affects millions of people worldwide. The Cognigenics approach could represent a revolutionary advancement in treating these disorders."

Founded in 2019, Cognigenics is a privately held pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines that address mental illnesses at their root cause, versus treating only the symptoms. RCA-101 is a unique CRISPR based RNA vector compound that can be intranasally delivered, reaching key areas of the brain implicated in anxiety and depression. The company expects to announce results of their pre-clinical studies shortly.

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute has a portfolio of over 5,000 marketed healthcare and consumer brands for more than 1,600 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the WHO. These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

