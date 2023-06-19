Coupa Unlocks €43 Billion for European Businesses, Boosting Financial Resilience and Improving Efficiency

Hires Paul Maguire as Senior Vice President, EMEA, to meet growing European demand

LONDON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that it now manages over €1.4 trillion of cumulative business spend for European businesses. The Coupa platform has helped businesses realise over €43.1 billion in savings since 2014, and more than €10.2 billion in 2022 alone.

Globally, Coupa has processed more than €3.7 trillion cumulative business spend across its platform and helped customers realise €143.5 billion in savings since 2014, and over €34.7 billion in 2022 alone.

At a time when businesses are facing a challenging global economic environment, Coupa has specialised in helping its customers adapt to these challenging conditions, reinventing how they manage business spend, and improving visibility across their finances. Crucially, this has helped Coupa customers unlock billions in capital to fund critical projects.

Kantar, a world leading data, insights, and consulting company headquartered in London, uses the Coupa platform for its BSM transformation. With Coupa, Kantar is driving profitability through savings, and improving D&I through a growing supplier diversity program.

"Rather than make cost reduction the primary objective, as it often is in procurement, we're addressing strategic bottom-line issues first. By doing so, we've been better positioned to deliver sustainable cost reduction over the long term," said Stephen Day, Kantar Chief Procurement Officer. "We're also putting D&I at the heart of everything in procurement. Not only are we working to build a diverse, inclusive procurement organisation, we're using Coupa data to be quite specific in terms of how we source and measure the diversity in our supply chain."

Over the past year, Coupa's EMEA customer base has grown by 25%. Recent customer wins in Europe include Equans, Villeroy & Boch AG, Ratepay, and Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited, to name a few.

To help businesses in Europe boost financial resilience, optimise financial health, and respond to challenges, Coupa has appointed Paul Maguire as SVP, EMEA. Maguire has spent more than 30 years working in the enterprise software industry. He has a proven track record of scaling businesses and cross-functional teams to achieve consistent, predictable, and sustainable levels of success and growth.

Prior to Coupa, Maguire served as SVP International at Appian and has held senior management positions at Genesys, Pegasystems - where he helped achieve dramatic 6-fold growth in eight years - and Staffware (now Tibco). He started his career in software engineering, before roles in consulting, project management, pre-sales and sales, with executive leadership responsibilities for the past 20 years. To further strengthen its growth in Europe, Coupa recently made another senior appointment, with Patrick Scully joining the company as the VP of Operations.

"Coupa helps organisations substantially improve their underlying foundations so they're on rock-solid ground to unlock capital and build for the future," said Paul Maguire, SVP EMEA at Coupa. "A huge part of my role is ensuring our growing customer base in Europe enjoy maximum benefit from our BSM platform, helping them thrive during these challenging times, rather than simply survive."

On 19-21, June 2023, Coupa will bring together its global BSM community at Inspire, where industry professionals across supply chain, procurement, IT, finance, and treasury come together to collaborate and innovate with peers and thought leaders. The event is focused on helping organisations to accelerate performance and elevate purpose.

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organisations around the world to maximise value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Note: Currency was converted from US Dollars to Euros on 15th June 2023 when the exchange rate was 1.00 US Dollar = 0.914109 EUR using XE.com

