The Weeknd and Binance's Web3-Powered World Tour Kicks Off in Europe and the Metaverse

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weeknd's successful "After Hours Til Dawn" global tour has started its European leg, bringing Web3 to the fan experience courtesy of Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. The tour features on-site AR experiences at tour stops, and also online digital challenges where any fans – ticket holders or not – can unlock a new dimension for the chance to win merchandise, tickets and prizes.

Starting today at 2 p.m. UTC, fans worldwide will be able to engage with The Weeknd and Binance through enterthedimension.com . This new dimension features an interactive, digital metaverse experience, where a treasure hunt unlocks new levels, stages and perks. Fans can also choose to solve the puzzle, where completed challenges unlock the chance to win exclusive merchandise or concert tickets for future Weeknd shows.

Additionally, global tour ticket holders (market dependent) will receive access to Souvenir NFTs that may later unlock access to autographed merchandise and VIP invite-only experiences. These unique NFTs serve as digital mementos, bringing the age-old tradition of preserving ticket stubs into the world of Web3. At select tour stops, Binance will host augmented reality portals to bring an even more customized element to the concert experience.

For Weeknd fans who aren't able to attend a show, Binance will also be offering an exclusive NFT collection for The Weeknd's tour, open to any user, later this year. The collection will feature artwork in collaboration with The Weeknd and will unlock access to a number of compelling perks for holders.

"Our partnership with The Weeknd has provided an incredible platform from which we can showcase how Web3 can create deeper connections between the artist and their fans," said Binance VP, Global Marketing Rachel Conlan. "It's been exciting to work with The Weeknd's team to push the boundaries of fan entertainment."

The Weeknd and Binance's shared dedication to philanthropy continues through the global tour, transforming the concert experience and its associated NFTs into a platform for positive change. Five percent of the sales from the Tour NFT collection will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund, a fund started by The Weeknd and administered by World Food Program USA. This comes in addition to a $2 million commitment Binance announced at the launch of the tour. As a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Global Goodwill Ambassador, The Weeknd launched the XO Humanitarian Fund to support WFP's lifesaving emergency operations in hunger hotspots around the world.

For more information on The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" global tour, please visit Theweeknd.com/tour .

