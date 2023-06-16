Harness Recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms Report

Harness Identified Based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in Industry Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms report names Harness , the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, a Visionary. The recognition follows Harness receiving the highest scores among 13 platform vendors evaluated in both the CI/CD and Platform capabilities criteria in The Forrester Wave™: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2 2023 , last month.

The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms report states, "DevOps platforms are emerging as a simpler alternative to DevOps toolchains, providing organizations with a consolidated set of integrated capabilities. Software engineering leaders should evaluate DevOps platforms as a means to accelerate delivery of customer value."

"We consider this Gartner recognition of Harness in the Magic Quadrant as confirmation of our mission to help the 27 million software developers in the world to deliver code reliably, efficiently, and quickly," says Jyoti Bansal, CEO and cofounder of Harness. "Our placement in the Visionaries Quadrant recognizes our completeness of vision and ability to execute. We believe being recognized in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms testifies to our strong momentum."

"We wanted a delivery solution that could automatically deploy, verify and roll back without the need for constant monitoring or reviewing using human intervention... Overall experience with Harness was amazing, considering every team member I spoke to. The consistency and assurance in our CI/CD process using this tool is second to none," said a customer in a Gartner Peer Insights review .

About Gartner

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms By Manjunath Bhat, Thomas Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Hassan Ennaciri, Bill Holz, Peter Hyde, Published 5 June, 2023.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness is based in San Francisco. Please visit harness.io or @harnessio to learn more.

