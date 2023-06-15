Small Group Charts the Birth of a Giant -- Dr. Harley Seyedin Joins the Inaugural Planning Meeting of the UN Business Arena

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of AmCham South China returned from Oslo where he participated in what may be the most important business meeting since the creation of the United Nations.

The UN Global Compact (UNGC), Oslo Business for Peace Foundation (BFP), UN Development Program (UNDP), Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) invited Dr. Harley Seyedin, Winner of the 2017 Oslo Business for Peace Award together with Elon Musk, Durreen Shahnaz and Murad Al-Katib, to join a small group of 50 international leaders.

These leaders included Deputy Minister of Norway for Foreign Affairs Bjørg Sandkjær, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Sanda Ojiambo, Chair of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Maria Garza, and Business for Peace Foundation Chairman, Per L. Saxegaard at the UN Business Arena (UNBA) Stakeholder Engagement Meeting.

The high-level meeting, held at the scenic Soria Moria Hotel in Oslo, was successfully completed on June 5, 2023. The newly formed UN Business Arena truly represents a vital platform for collaboration and innovation, with the ability to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to tackle the world's most pressing challenges.

The UN Business Arena is a global platform co-created through strategic partnerships between the Oslo Business for Peace Foundation (BFP), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), UN Global Compact (UNGC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). UN Business Arena will hold its inaugural event in 2024.

Upon the conclusion of the meetings, Henrik Friis de Magalhães e Meneses, Head of Secretariat of UN Business Arena said, "We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the High-Level Meeting of the UN Business Arena, where global leaders came together to ignite collaborative action and determine the thematic focus for the UN Business Arena ahead of its inaugural event in 2024."

De Magalhães e Meneses said the newly formed UN organization desires to be a passionate advocate for a better world. "We believe in the power of collaboration, innovation, and collective action to drive transformative change for peace and sustainable development. Our community is made up of diverse individuals, including businesses, governments, and civil society organizations, who share a common vision: to create a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable future. Together, we are redefining the role of the private sector in shaping the global agenda. Through our unique approach, we facilitate open business diplomacy, advocate for responsible investment, promote sustainable energy solutions, champion sustainable food systems, and foster peace and dialogue. We believe that by aligning the interests and expertise of diverse stakeholders, we can create a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable world. Connect with us to stay updated on our initiatives, engage in meaningful discussions, and collaborate on transformative projects. Let's build a better world together," de Magalhães e Meneses added.

As a former Oslo Business for Peace Award winner, Dr. Harley Seyedin reported on the decisions of his breakout group on energy conversation and climate change. His group proposed a plan to be promoted jointly by all stakeholders as a unified approach by all countries to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. At the meeting Dr. Seyedin presented the views of many individuals he had solicited prior to the meeting.

An Award Committee of Nobel Laureates in peace and economics selects the Oslo Business for Peace Award recipients. The task of appointing a new member to the Award committee has been given to former Swedish prime minister Göran Persson, former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Magne Bondevik, and the former director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) Kristian Berg Harpviken.

The discussions were inspiring, shedding light on the crucial role of the private sector in creating positive change. Dr. Seyedin said that with the support of the UN system and the private sector, the UN Business Arena will provide a great impetus for transformative changes and will serve as a crucial platform for multilateral exchanges. This collaboration will contribute to the cause of sustainability and peace.

About the American Chamber of Commerce in South China

The American Chamber of Commerce in South China (AmCham South China) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating bilateral trade between the United States and the People's Republic of China. Accredited in 1995 by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, AmCham South China represents more than 2,300 corporate and individual members, is governed by a fully-independent Board of Governors elected from its membership, and provides dynamic, on-the-ground support for American and international companies doing business in South China. Over the past decade, AmCham South China has hosted on average each year more than 10,000 business executives and government leaders from around the world at its briefings, seminars, committee meetings and social gatherings. All AmChams in China are independently governed and represent member companies in their respective regions.

