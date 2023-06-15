RollWorks Named Leader Across Buyer Intent Data, Advertising, Account-Based Orchestration, and Account Data Management in G2's Summer Grid Report

User reviews highlight account-based leader's performance, relationships, implementation, usability, and value

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , continues its momentum with B2B companies looking to accelerate efficient revenue growth. The company announced that in the G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report, it received 34 Leader awards, an additional 10 since the Spring report, including moving to a leadership position in Account-Based Orchestration and appearing in Sales Intelligence.

RollWorks was rated highly for its performance, relationships, usability, implementation, ease of set up, ease of use, and ease of admin, and retained its leadership position in buyer intent, advertising, and account-based analytics, specifically:

Account-based Advertising

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Account-based Orchestration

Sales Intelligence

Marketing Account Intelligence

Market Intelligence

Account-based Analytics

Retargeting

Account Data Management

Cross-Channel Advertising

Display Advertising

Social Media Advertising

"We're ecstatic that the G2 Summer 2023 report marks RollWorks' best showing to date and consistent momentum. We're immensely grateful to our loyal customers, who are enthusiastic about RollWorks' positive influence on their advertising, buyer intent, and account data management strategies," said Jodi Cerretani, VP of Marketing at RollWorks.

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

RollWorks has been consistently named a Leader by G2. In the G2 Summer 2023 report, RollWorks was named as a Leader in 34 reports, an additional 10 since the Spring report, and to the Leader position in 9 overall grids, 2 additional since the Spring report. RollWorks also received 59 badges, 6 additional badges since the Spring report, including the "Users Love Us" badge, for having more than 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars.

The company's relentless focus on a customer-led strategy and product advancements that significantly influence go-to-market strategies for organizations of all sizes are the driving forces behind consistently high reviews by customers on G2. Notably, RollWorks continues to evolve its Sales Insights solution, which prioritizes accounts for sales outreach using data science models to uncover signals of an account's engagement with a company's website and ads. Sales Insights is now powered by the popular data sophistication tool RollWorks Keyword Intent .

Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

"Updates have been game changing…A major thing I find helpful is being able to target intent companies...It is solving how to hit some of our niche markets. It has been beneficial in getting started for the first time with ABM." — Small-business professional in Electrical Manufacturing

"Thorough, intelligent, and simple…We like the onboarding program, the intent-based data (so helpful), and how easy it is to get everything into the system…It helps us do a lot of things out of one platform. You can get overwhelmed with marketing tech these days; this one combines many things into one platform. And the CSMs we have had are very helpful." — Enterprise professional

"GTM ABM Strategy Must Have…An intuitive platform that makes it simple to set up an efficient, journey-based ABM strategy. The RollWorks team continues to improve its platform and does a great job educating those updates - it's a great value… The sales insights tool and the improved reporting metrics make it easier than ever to engage sales teams." — Small-business professional

To learn more about RollWorks can help you efficiently acquire, retain, and expand your revenue, visit www.rollworks.com .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

