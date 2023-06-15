No Passport Needed: Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is Bringing the Tropics to U.S. Cities All Summer Long, from the Concrete Jungle of NYC to the Southern Coast of California - with just the Crack of a Can

Captain Morgan and Vita Coco Tap Tropical Superstars Sean Paul, Myke Towers and Shenseea to Serve Up Everything You Love About the Tropics, Especially the Drinks

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter where you live, Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is serving tropical flavor all summer long with the crack of a can. To prove it, the newest offering from Captain Morgan and Vita Coco will touch down in cities across the U.S. for the first-of-its-kind Tropical Takeover Tour featuring certified island vibes and performances from the hottest Caribbean artists, Sean Paul , Myke Towers and Shenseea .

Made with real coconut water and Caribbean Rum, Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan premium canned cocktails are available in three delicious flavors – Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri and Lime Mojito - on shelves nationwide.

Skip the airport lines, lost-baggage and travel headaches, because Captain Morgan and Vita Coco are serving tropical getaway feels – without the getaway woes. From the concrete jungle of New York to Southern California, Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is bringing the taste of the tropics – from the sea breeze to palm trees – to unexpected U.S. locations all summer long. But there's more. In addition to the exotic backdrop, each stop on the tour will include an unforgettable performance from a tropical music superstar.

"Ever since it hit shelves earlier this year, people craving warmer weather and summer vibes can't get enough of Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan, serving up summer vibes in a can," said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. "And now that summer is almost here, we're turning the flavor and heat up to a 10 with unforgettable experiences paired with delicious drinks, bringing a taste of the tropics to everyone no matter where you live."

San Juan Capistrano, California, get ready to tropic-like-it's-hot with Puerto Rico's own Myke Towers. Jamaica Queens and Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, jam down with Jamaica's Shenseea and Sean Paul. Because what's a tropical getaway without the people who make these destinations so special?

"This summer, enjoy all the flavors of a beach vacation right at home with Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan and see what we're all about at one of the stops on the Tropical Takeover Tour," said Jane Prior, CMO of The Vita Coco Company. "Like sipping from a coconut on a tropical island, it will be a summer experience you won't forget."

Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Tropical Takeover Tour Stops:

Jamaica , Queens , N.Y. , featuring Shenseea ( Wednesday, June 28 )

San Juan Capistrano, C.A. , featuring Myke Towers ( Friday, August 4 )

Jamaica Plain , Mass., featuring Sean Paul ( Thursday, September 14 )

"When Captain Morgan asked me to help bring the culture of Jamaica to Jamaica Plain, a place that couldn't be more opposite, I was pumped to deliver a taste of that tropical flavor," said Sean Paul. "Boston, get ready to turn up the temperature for the hottest celebration this summer and come see me perform to experience the Caribbean for yourself."

Three cities. Three performances. Three one-of-a-kind experiences will help party-goers experience the tropics paired perfectly with delicious drinks, swag and unforgettable fun. Tour stops are open to consumers aged 21+ by RSVP only. Space is limited and RSVPs are first come, first serve so don't forget to register here before it's too late. Californians can sign up to join the Captain Morgan email list to attend future brand events.

"As a boricua, it's important for me to share the culture of my island with places I have never been to," said Myke Towers. "In Puerto Rico, we add our own flavor and spice to everything we do just like Captain Morgan. I'm ready to bring those Caribbean vibes to California with a taste of how we do it in PR!"

Made with real coconut water and Caribbean Rum, Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan premium canned cocktails are available in three delicious flavors – Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri and Lime Mojito - on shelves nationwide.

"As a proud Jamaican, I know there's nothing like tropical vibes to get the party started," said Shenseea. "That's why I'm super excited to team up with Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan to bring flavors of home to Jamaica, Queens, something everyone should have a chance to experience."

But, if you're not able to make it on the Tropical Takeover Tour, no need for FOMO because Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is making sure everyone gets in on the fun with its one-of-a-kind tropi-KITs. These custom kits include everything you need to level up your summer, delivered right to your doorstep. Later this month, consumers 21+ can text "TROPICS" to 24272* for a chance to win a tropi-KIT from the first of three drops.

Mark your calendars for June 28, August 4 and September 14 for the official tropi-KIT drops, and be sure to follow @CaptainMorganUSA and @VitaCoco on Instagram for more exciting Tropical Takeover Tour news.

No matter how you decide to enjoy Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan, always remember to drink responsibly.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS, 21 OLDER. VOID IN AK, HI & WHERE PROHIBITED.

Sweepstakes will be offered on 6/28/23, 8/4/23 & 9/14/23 bet. 12:01 a.m. & 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Sweepstakes dormant at other times. Each day of sweepstakes is separate with its own prizes; entries will NOT be retained for later day(s). TO ENTER W/O TEXT, send an e-mail with first name, date of birth, state/zip to promotionalsweepstakes@avidinc.com. Include in subject line: DIA5402201W VITA COCO/CAPTAIN MORGAN TROPI-KIT TTW. Alcohol NOT part of prize kit. By texting TROPICS to 24272, you agree you are of legal age to purchase beverage alcohol in U.S., legal U.S. resident, and to receive recurring marketing SMS and MMS messages, including text messages, using an automatic telephone dialing system from Diageo Americas, Inc. You also agree to the official rules. Msg & data rates may apply. Text STOP in reply to any message to stop our messages. You may also text HELP to 24272 for more info. Consent is not a condition of any purchase.

Vita Coco is a registered trademark of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Used with permission.

Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY. CAPTAIN'S ORDERS!

Caribbean Rum With Coconut Water From Concentrate & Natural Flavors. 5% Alc/Vol. Captain Morgan Rum Co., Plainfield, IL.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to always spice things up by bringing the flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Gingerbread Spiced and CAPTAIN MORGAN Orange Vanilla Twist. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO ) was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company's brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

