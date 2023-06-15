Bell Bank Mortgage Partners with Homebot to Strengthen Client Engagement

DENVER, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, a home finance education portal that empowers consumers to make smart home finance decisions, today announced a partnership with the mortgage division of Bell Bank, the largest independently owned bank in the upper Midwest and one of the largest in the nation.

As a customer-centric organization, Bell Bank Mortgage continually seeks innovative solutions to ensure their clients receive the utmost support and guidance in achieving their financial goals. The partnership with Homebot aligns perfectly with this mission. Through Homebot's user-friendly digest, homeowners and buyers can explore personalized information about home values and equity, wealth-building tactics, property appreciation, amortization, refinancing details, and more.

"We are excited to partner with Homebot to deepen our relationships with homeowners and buyers," said Tony Weick, president of Bell Bank's mortgage division. "By leveraging Homebot's technology, we can provide our customers with personalized financial insights, empowering them to make confident decisions regarding their homes and mortgages. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients."

The partnership with Homebot will enable Bell's mortgage loan officers to deliver powerful home finance insights to homeowners and buyers, ultimately deepening and nurturing client relationships and increasing engagement. Homebot's seamless integration with Bell's existing systems, along with its real estate agent co-sponsorship feature and adherence to compliance and information security, further helps Bell stand out as a leader in the industry.

"Today's modern banks know the importance of education and its positive effect on client relationships, " said Charlie Pratt, CEO of Homebot. "Bell Bank is a perfect example of how Homebot can enhance the digital client experience and deepen loan officer-to-client relationships through financial literacy."

Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., Bell Bank was chartered in 1966 and has grown to become the largest family-and-employee owned bank in the upper Midwest, and one of the largest in the nation, with assets of more than $13 billion. Bell is an award-winning company, offering full-service commercial, consumer and private banking as well as mortgage, wealth management and equipment finance services. Bell Bank is committed to the community and has given back over $26 million since 2008 through its "Pay It Forward" program to empower employee-driven charitable giving.

