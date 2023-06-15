Barbara Bush Foundation Announces 2023 Corporate Advisory Council Members

Boeing, Business Roundtable, Colgate-Palmolive, Novartis and Walgreens join the council to contribute corporate expertise and leadership to solving America's literacy challenge

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation is pleased to announce its 2023 Corporate Advisory Council membership roster, which includes the addition of five new national leaders in the private sector.

The Corporate Advisory Council convenes corporate leaders from across the United States, leveraging their business expertise and networks to expand corporate engagement in literacy issues and serve as key advisors. The Council was relaunched in 2022, with AT&T, Bessemer Trust, ConocoPhillips, Dollar General, Humana, Intel and Vertical Bridge serving as founding members. The most recent additions to the Council are Boeing, Business Roundtable, Colgate-Palmolive, Novartis and Walgreens.

"It is so encouraging to see increasing engagement from the private sector in solving our country's literacy challenge, which is directly linked to economic growth, workforce readiness, healthier communities and national security," said British A. Robinson, president and CEO of the Barbara Bush Foundation. "We're pleased to welcome these new members to the Corporate Advisory Council, and we look forward to working alongside them to improve outcomes for individuals, communities and businesses nationwide."

Council members representing the five new participating organizations shared their views on the importance of corporate engagement in adult literacy and education initiatives.

"We understand the critical role literacy plays in empowering individuals to achieve their full potential, both inside and outside the workforce," said Cheri Carter, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement. "Through our innovative partnerships with community organizations specializing in education equity, we are working to promote academic success at all levels and build pathways for people to achieve economic stability. We are proud to join the Barbara Bush Foundation's Corporate Advisory Council and look forward to the meaningful impact we will create together."

"Literacy has the power to open doors to expanded economic opportunity for millions of Americans across the country," said Dane Linn, senior vice president of corporate initiatives at Business Roundtable. "That is why the Foundation's work to close the literacy gap is so important, and I am honored to serve as a Council member to help advance its mission."

"When we talk about promoting literacy, we are really underscoring the importance of providing people with tools to better process information and make educated decisions for their families," said Dr. Gillian Barclay, vice president global public health and scientific affairs, Colgate-Palmolive Company. "Colgate strategically partners to reach underserved populations where they are born, live, work, learn, and play, providing products and information that support optimal health and well-being in more than 100 countries. We are delighted to be a part of the Barbara Bush Foundation's Corporate Advisory Council and to join the organization in reaching out to families with services that can exponentially enhance their lives."

"From the environment to our health, our world is increasingly interconnected and interdependent, and literacy is one of the most fundamental means of engagement to enable personal, professional and collective advancement," said Kileken ole-MoiYoi, executive director of strategy at Novartis. "Indeed, innovation and access to medicines is at the core of the Novartis purpose, but without literacy, navigating the health system can be a challenge that results in inequitable health outcomes. The work of the Barbara Bush Foundation aligns with the Novartis US Foundation's efforts to address social determinants of health and other root causes of health care inequities. I am delighted to serve on the Barbara Bush Foundation's Corporate Advisory Council with other like-minded leaders to help empower our communities to be their own purveyors of progress."

"Literacy unlocks the potential for someone to own their healthcare journey," said Alethia Jackson, senior vice president of ESG and chief DEI officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. "From gaining foundational knowledge to advocating for themselves or their loved ones, literacy empowers one's ability to make informed healthcare decisions. I'm honored to work with the Barbara Bush Foundation to harness this potential and help others live more joyful lives through better health."

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable America in which everyone can read, write and comprehend in order to navigate the world with dignity. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

