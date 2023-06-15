Amy's Drive Thru Opens New Location in Thousand Oaks

The nation's first organic and vegetarian drive thru expands to Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Drive Thru , the nation's first organic, vegetarian fast food restaurant, announces today the opening of its fifth location in Thousand Oaks, California. Its first restaurant in Southern California, Amy's Drive Thru is returning to the roots of American fast food, serving tasty options to feed hard-working people, busy families and road-weary travelers.

Amy's Drive Thru Logo (PRNewswire)

The nation's first organic and vegetarian drive thru expands to Southern California .

Food You Can Feel Good About

Each menu item is made to order, including its tasty burgers, fries, milkshakes, and salads, using organic and non-GMO ingredients. On top of that, every item on the menu can be made gluten-free and vegan. The top seller is The Amy, a double veggie patty made with real ingredients, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Fred Sr.'s secret sauce (regular or spicy). Complete any meal with other menu item favorites including organic chili and sweet potato fries, gluten-free and vegan pizzas, milkshakes handmade from plant-based milks, and seasonal salads made with fresh, organic ingredients.

Eco-Friendly Dining Space

As with all Amy's Drive Thru restaurants, it will operate as sustainably as possible and strive for net zero and low environmental impact. The 4,060 sq. ft. space utilizes sustainably sourced building materials and offers seating for 110 people. Whether it's sitting inside the industrial farmhouse-style restaurant or enjoying the patio garden that has been cultivated to provide an environment for local species, the restaurant is meant to be a community gathering space. The restaurant is outfitted with solar shading, special low-emission parking spots and electric vehicle charging stations, and food is served in compostable packaging. Amy's Drive Thru also collaborated with the City of Thousand Oaks on a first-of-its-kind water reuse program where repurposed water is used in the restaurant and outdoor garden.

"Since we started Amy's Drive Thru in 2015, Southern California has been on our radar," said Andy Berliner, Amy's Drive Thru co-founder. "Our passion is making great-tasting organic fast food convenient and accessible, and the Thousand Oaks community couldn't be a more natural fit."

The restaurant is located at 400 N Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. Whether it's dining in, carry out or our drive thru, Amy's Drive Thru welcomes everyone daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Online orders for pickup or delivery can be placed on the Amy's Drive Thru app or online .

Grand Opening weekend activities include special offers and giveaways:

Thursday, 6/15 - Grand Opening - First 100 guests receive a free shirt

Friday, 6/16 - First 50 guests receive a free shirt + burger coupon to use for a future visit

Saturday, 6/17 - First 100 guests receive a free burger

Sunday, 6/18 - All guests receive free fries with purchase of any entrée

For more information visit AmysDriveThru.com , follow on Instagram and download the Amy's Drive Thru app .

About Amy's Drive Thru

Started in 2015, Amy's Drive Thru offers a reimagined American fast food experience you can feel good about. The restaurant has five locations in California. With a commitment to providing accessible food for all, Amy's Drive Thru is returning to the roots of American fast food, serving tasty options to feed hard-working people, busy families and road-weary travelers. All locations are built using sustainable building materials and strive for net zero and low environmental impact. In 2020, Amy's Drive Thru became one of the first B Corp certified restaurants of its kind, showcasing its commitment to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance. For more information visit AmysDriveThru.com .

Amy's Drive Thru Burgers with Fries and Shake (Photo credit: Noel Barnhurst) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amy's Drive Thru