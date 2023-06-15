Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Sold Out Globally

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Limited-edition Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th anniversary models celebrate a legendary century

100 units of each nameplate sold out in every region where the models were offered

Passionate Alfa Romeo customers realize the dream of owning a symbol of Italian sportsmanship

The 200 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary models have sold out across the world, further emphasizing the global fan base for Alfa Romeo and creating immediate collector's cars.

The limited editions of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary proudly wear the celebratory badge of the historic Quadrifoglio logo, reinterpreted with a modern flair by designers at Centro Stile Alfa Romeo in Turin, Italy. The badge preserves the robust elegance with evolutions in color. A contemporary chromatic touch evokes the brand's glorious cars and famed sporting victories.

A 2.9-liter turbo V-6 engine with 505 hp drives a mechanical limited-slip differential to optimize torque transfer, increasing stability, agility and cornering speed. Gold-colored brake calipers and carbon fiber-covered grille and mirror caps are exclusive to the 100th Anniversary models. The interior boasts gold-colored stitching with the celebratory badge on the dashboard. The sporty cabin is dominated by carbon fiber, featuring a new 3D finish. The steering wheel is upholstered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon-fiber accents.

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary models are the result of a 100-year quest for technical excellence applied to race cars and production cars. Models wearing the Quadrifoglio moniker represent the direct and engaging Alfa Romeo driving experience that have won over the heart of every Alfisti.

A century has passed since driver Ugo Sivocci took victory in the Targa Florio on April 15, 1923, in the Corsa version of the RL. The RL Corsa was the first Alfa Romeo in history embellished by the auspicious Quadrifoglio Verde. Since then, the Quadrifoglio has become a symbol of Alfa Romeo's DNA – noble Italian sportsmanship, identifying the brand's high-performance variants.

Pricing does not include $1,595 destination:

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary - $85,160

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary - $92,675

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. In early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale. The globally available Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

