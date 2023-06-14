Zilla Security Launches New Suite of Identity Security SaaS Solutions

Comprehensive monitoring and remediation for enterprise-wide identity and access risks.

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security , the identity security platform for the cloud, today announced Zilla Secure™ and Segregation of Duties (SOD), two SaaS solutions that enable enterprise-wide identity security for cloud-based applications and infrastructure, SaaS, and legacy applications.

"Organizations today face a stark reality around their cloud security posture," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. "Rapid cloud adoption, decentralized management of SaaS, and the complexity of cloud infrastructure entitlements has resulted in unprecedented misconfigurations of permissions and access settings. Organizations need a new suite of tools focused on intelligent automation to address the constantly changing and growing attack surface."

The latest release of Zilla's solutions include:

Zilla Secure which gives security teams the ability to identify and remediate identity and access misconfigurations to improve their security posture. This includes: which gives security teams the ability to identify and remediate identity and access misconfigurations to improve their security posture. This includes:

SOD to detect permission conflicts for regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), as well as, improving DevOps security. to detect permission conflicts for regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), as well as, improving DevOps security.

"As a tech-enabled healthcare delivery platform company, Biofourmis requires strong controls for data access and permissions," said Chetan Adiverekar, VP Engineering, Biofourmis. "This can be very challenging in environments, like ours, that make full use of the cloud – AWS, Office365, SaaS. We chose Zilla Security to provide a common control center that enables visibility across technologies and seamlessly integrates with our apps and services. We use Zilla to have a complete picture of every user, what they have access to, and the detailed permissions they hold. This has been extremely valuable as we continually certify access across our numerous AWS environments. What was formerly a very tedious process is now intuitive and highly automated."

Zilla Security is announcing its new suite of identity security SaaS solutions during a time of significant growth for the company. After closing $13.5M in Series A funding in the summer of 2022, Zilla has more than doubled its staff, opened its headquarters in Boston, and has more than 80 enterprise customers.

About Zilla Security

Zilla is a SaaS platform for identity security and compliance. The suite of solutions enables organizations to maintain a secure and compliant posture by providing visibility into who has access to what, and automating the remediation of misconfigured permissions and access settings. Zilla provides the only solution that integrates with all SaaS applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems to deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine and API identities and permissions. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com .

