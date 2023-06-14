TEDx talk invites us to take one small step toward a gender-equal world.

HAMILTON, ON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Emily Nichols no longer wants to be "one of the guys".

June 23rd is International Women in Engineering Day, and Nichols is using the occasion to highlight the benefits of re-engineering our everyday communication habits. The professional engineer says embracing gender-neutral language is one small step everyone can take toward a more inclusive and equitable society.

In a TEDx talk delivered recently at McMaster University, Emily Nichols used the intersection of her life experiences in engineering, manufacturing, agriculture, and professional speaking to challenge stereotypes around gender norms. She invited the audience to find creative ways to use welcoming and inclusive language in everyday conversations.

"Changing our language can indeed change our world", she says. "My enthusiasm for less-gendered language reflects my desire for a less-gendered world. One where we aren't held to feminine beauty standards every day, and don't have to be 'one of the guys' to be seen, heard, and valued in the world of work."

International Women in Engineering Day highlights the achievements and challenges that women face in navigating the profession. Nichols says those hurdles have a negative impact on recruitment and retention. A benchmarking report released last year by the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers found 'there are clearly systemic barriers limiting women's participation in the field and driving some talented engineers toward other lines of work'. The World Economic Forum reports that globally, only 15% of engineers are women.

"Words shape our world, and I want to encourage everyone to choose their words deliberately", says Nichols. "Even Jeff Probst of the hit CBS reality show Survivor has dropped the word "guys". This is a change we can all make. It applies well beyond STEM and the trades."

Emily invites organizations everywhere to continue the conversation on this important topic. She is available for interviews in person and from her multimedia studios located in Hamilton, Ontario.

Emily Nichols works with organizations that want to equip their technical teams with human skills, so they can be better problem solvers, team players, and leaders. A professional engineer with decades of experience in manufacturing, Emily connects easily at all levels of organizations. And she makes learning fun!

