SUBARU RECEIVES TRIFECTA OF PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITIONS NOTING COMMITMENT TO CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP AND SOCIAL IMPACT

CAMDEN, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today celebrated three recent prestigious honors exemplifying the company's commitment to corporate citizenship and social impact through its Subaru Love Promise initiatives. Along with the 2023 Engage for Good Gold Halo Award for Best Education Initiative for the Subaru Loves Learning® program, Subaru was recognized as a Civic 50 2023 Honoree for the third year in a row, and also ranked 16th among the most visible brands in America on the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings.

"We're incredibly honored by these recognitions and awards as we continue our work to be More Than a Car Company," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "For years, on both a national and local level, our employees, retailers, and charitable partners have helped communities across the country by supporting the causes and issues that impact them most. Acknowledgements like these are a great reminder of the importance of continuing this work together."

The Halo Awards, presented by Engage for Good, celebrates companies that have made a significant impact through cause marketing and social impact programs. Subaru was honored with the 2023 Gold Halo Award for Best Education Initiative in recognition of its commitment to supporting education and its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Specifically, through the 2022 Subaru Loves Learning initiative, Subaru and 621 participating retailers helped alleviate teachers' financial burden by donating $3.3 million to 652 high-needs schools and 5,699 teachers across the United States. The Subaru Loves Learning initiative not only involves financial donations but also includes in-person events where Subaru retailers deliver supplies to local schools year after year.

In addition to the Gold Halo Award, Subaru was recently recognized as a Civic 50 Honoree for the third consecutive year. The Civic 50 Award highlights the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States each year and has served as a national standard since its inception in 2012 for superior corporate citizenship, spotlighting companies that use their resources to improve the quality of life in the communities where they operate. The inclusion of Subaru in this esteemed list reaffirms its dedication to making a positive difference.

Subaru was also ranked among the top three automakers on the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings of the most visible brands in America. The Axios Harris Poll 100 is a trusted measure of the reputation of companies that resonate most with the American public. The high placement of Subaru on this list underscores the company's strong reputation among consumers.

"These accolades highlight Subaru's ongoing efforts across the country to contribute meaningfully to the communities where we live and work," said Shira Haaz, Head of Corporate Responsibility. "We're thankful to our partners, retailers, and of course our employees, for giving us the opportunity to progress alongside them as we work together to fulfill the Subaru Love Promise."

To learn more about Subaru Love Promise, please visit subaru.com/love-promise.

