New rail ticketing platform offers access to US, Canada, UK and European rail bookings in local currencies and with zero foreign exchange transaction fees

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International rail ticketing platform, Rail Online, launches officially today in the USA and Canada.

RAIL ONLINE LAUNCHES IN NORTH AMERICA (PRNewsfoto/Rail Online) (PRNewswire)

Rail Online is a new rail booking platform, offering fairer fares for American and Canadian passengers, with carrier fare price matching, instant refunds on e-tickets and, most importantly, no foreign currency transaction fees, with customers able to book in local US or Canadian dollars.

Founded in 2019 by Australian tourism & transport expert, James Dunne, Rail Online allows North American travellers to book UK, European, and North American rail travel via one single platform.

Customers can currently book tickets with Amtrak (US), VIA Rail (Canada), National Rail (UK), and SCNF (France, including Eurostar), with further networks to follow, including Trenitalia (Italy), which will be introduced to the platform in the coming weeks.

Eurail passes, for travel itineraries across Europe, are also currently available to book via the Rail Online website.

Rail Online is committed to maximising convenience for customers whilst also eliminating the paper waste associated with rail travel, delivering e-tickets for both domestic and international travel direct to the customer within minutes of booking.

"We are proud to be launching into the important North American market," says Rail Online Founder and CEO, James Dunne. "Following a successful launch in Australia, New Zealand and more recently, the UK, we are now attracting customers from the USA, Canada and throughout Europe.

"With the aim of becoming the ticketing platform of choice for travellers from North America, we made sure that payment for bookings made in both countries is taken in local currency, meaning no foreign exchange transaction fee."

"The Rail Online launch is just the beginning of a bigger, longer-term, and exciting travel tech offering that we will be working towards over the coming two to three years. In the shorter term, we will be introducing new rail network connections and new features as we continue our global roll-out, so watch this space!"

Passionate about providing the best travel experience possible for the customer - from ticket purchase to end destination - Rail Online is led by a core team of travel and rail industry experts with a combined experience of over 65 years.

Providing 24-hour customer service thanks to offices in the UK and Australia, Rail Online tickets can be purchased online at rail.online

