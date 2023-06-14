eRINs Supporters Urge EPA, Biden Administration to Forge Ahead on RFS Electric Pathway

EV automakers, biogas producers meet with the White House on pending Renewable Fuel Standard 'eRIN' proposal

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a dozen automakers and biogas producers recently urged the Biden Administration to finalize the proposed 'eRINs' program under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS"). In the June meeting, led by Bridge to Renewables, Inc. ("BTR"), the stakeholders present expressed broad and robust support for the White House Office of Management and Budget to finalize EPA's proposal such that eRIN generation may begin in 2024.

More than a dozen automakers and biogas producers recently urged the Biden Administration to finalize the proposed 'eRINs' program.

BTR submitted one of the first registration applications to generate eRINs in 2015 and has continuously engaged the EPA in the development of regulations for the program. The company's Chief Executive Officer, Jack Barrow, released the following statement:

"The EPA's long-awaited eRINs program, as proposed last year, would undoubtedly result in meaningful emissions reductions from the transportation and energy industries. It would support the transition to electric vehicles and encourage the capture and productive use of methane at existing landfills and farms across the U.S. The program would also be complementary to other important policies recently proposed by the Biden Administration and would help the White House achieve its climate goals more broadly. Congress has long intended for electricity to be actively included in the RFS as a transportation fuel, and finalizing the eRINs program, a tool readily available to the EPA, should not be further delayed. BTR strongly encourages the Biden Administration to include eRINs in the final rule on June 21st to realize all of the program's potential benefits beginning in 2024."

ABOUT BTR

Bridge to Renewables, Inc. (dba "BTR") is on a mission to maximize the environmental impact of every electric vehicle, everywhere. Since its founding in 2015, BTR has been one of the earliest supporters of the eRINs program and has continuously engaged the EPA in developing its regulations. The Company provides an industry-leading platform that empowers electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, charging station networks, and renewable energy generators to work together to reduce emissions and to participate in low carbon and renewable transportation fuel programs, like the eRINs program and California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard program. Through these new and innovative strategic partnerships, BTR supports its clients in electrifying and decarbonizing the transportation sector. For more information, visit: www.btr.energy.

