Chi'Tiva News Release: Illinois Lawmakers and Stakeholders Call for Legislation to Regulate Delta Hemp Products as Industry Representatives Sign "Responsible Business Pledge"

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois State Representatives Lakesia Collins, La Shawn Ford and Cyril Nichols announced today that they will invite fellow lawmakers, impacted businesses, advocates, and other stakeholders to come together to develop a comprehensive plan for safe regulation of delta-8 and other similar intoxicating hemp products in Illinois. Because products like delta-8 are derived from hemp and are legal under federal law, state regulation of such products must be significantly strengthened.

Illinois Lawmakers and Stakeholders Call for Legislation to Regulate Delta Hemp Products

With support from responsible Illinois delta hemp companies like Chi'Tiva, the lawmakers are calling for additional safety measures, including raising the purchase age to 21, implementing strict licensing, testing and labeling regulations as well as a tax on intoxicating delta hemp products. They plan to propose legislation to regulate the delta hemp industry in time for the Illinois General Assembly to consider during its fall veto session.

The legislators were joined by representatives of several local companies including Chi'Tiva that make or sell delta hemp products who signed a "Responsible Business Pledge," promising continued voluntary compliance with basic safety measures such as selling products only to those over 21 years of age.

"We need everyone to get together quickly so we can come up with strong regulations that the Illinois General Assembly can consider at the start of our veto session in October," said state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford. "But we must have a balanced approach. We want to regulate rather than eliminate delta hemp businesses. Perpetuating the racist war on drugs by banning new products reflexively is not the answer," said Rep. Ford. "Delta hemp products are a billion dollars marketplace. Banning it will just expand the monopoly that Big Cannabis already has. Illinois shouldn't ban a natural health alternative popular with patients. And we can't afford to ignore an industry that could bring millions of dollars in tax revenue to the state."

"We need to make sure that any intoxicating delta hemp product available in Illinois is carefully tested and is labeled with ingredients, dosages and any other pertinent information. Consumers must know what they're getting and where it comes from. And just like alcohol, tobacco and cannabis, delta hemp products should only be sold to legal adults. Anyone selling these products must be licensed. You break the rules, you lose your license, it's as simple as that," said Illinois state Rep. Lakesia Collins.

"The majority of Illinois' delta hemp industry are honest and legitimate businesspeople who already card people and take great care to ensure their merchandise is carefully tested, labeled, and safe for consumers. But I am sure there are shady people out there cutting corners to make a fast buck," said Illinois state Rep. Cyril Nichols. "That's exactly why I have already introduced legislation based on how Florida has been regulating the delta hemp industry for several years now. The sky doesn't seem to have fallen there or in other states where delta hemp products are legally sold with strong regulations in place. I hope we learn from their experiences and put in place effective regulations quickly, rather than reinventing the proverbial wheel in Illinois again."

"I am grateful to Reps. Ford, Collins and Nichols for their leadership," said Samuel Wilson, who operates and manages a Chi'Tiva retail location in Worth, IL. "I retired from the fire department earlier this year after almost 20 years of service and I am used to rescuing people, not hurting them. As a Black man who has seen and felt the wounds inflicted on my community by the war on drugs, I chose to go into this business so I could help reclaim the legacy stolen from us by Big Cannabis corporations. I hope the state of Illinois will help people like me rather than banning us."

