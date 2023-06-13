TELLUS PRODUCTS' ENTIRE PLANT FIBER TABLEWARE LINE EARNS BPI CERTIFICATION

The US-based sustainable packaging company is unique in the industry by achieving the leading compostability certification for all its plant fiber products

BELLE GLADE, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellus Products, LLC announces that all its sustainable plant fiber tableware products are now certified by BPI, confirming that the products contain no added PFAS.

Tellus Products, LLC (PRNewswire)

The certification means all Tellus® plant fiber products meet the rigorous third-party standards set by BPI, the leading third-party verifier of ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) standards for compostable products in North America.

"We believe in our mission to supply a portfolio of products that are made in the USA, better for the planet and safer for consumers," said Asem Mokaddem, President of Tellus. "We are thrilled that all our plant fiber products now carry the trusted BPI seal, which confirms the compostability of our products and the absence of any added PFAS."

To achieve the certification, Tellus' products were rigorously tested at a BPI-approved lab to scientifically verify that the products would compost in industrial facilities accepting compostable products in less than 90 days. Once the products composted, the quality of the compost was further tested to pass standards for heavy metals, fluorine, cobalt, ash, volatile organic compounds and more.

Importantly, the BPI certification also verifies Tellus® products, which are molded from sugarcane and other plant fiber, are made with no added PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances). PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," are a group of man-made chemicals used to make many everyday products, including food packaging, cookware, and cleaning products. Many countries, states and municipalities have regulated or banned products with added PFAS, as studies have shown that exposure to PFAS may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

All Tellus' products are listed on the BPI website at https://products.bpiworld.org/companies/tellus-products, which includes a directory of all certified products.

"Tellus is proud to be unique in the industry by certifying our entire line of USA-made plant fiber plates, bowls and clamshells," continued Mokaddem. "Our customers can feel confident that no matter what product type or size they choose, it will be BPI certified."

About Tellus Products, LLC

Tellus Products is an innovative packaging company that makes sustainable tableware and foodservice products, including plates, bowls and take-out containers from Florida-grown sugarcane and other plant fiber. Tellus® plant-based products have no added PFAS and the entire Tellus product line is BPI certified compostable. The company is located in Belle Glade, Florida, in the heart of one of America's most abundant agricultural areas. Tellus Products is jointly owned by American Sugar Refining, Inc., Florida Crystals Corporation, and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, a cooperative of more than 40 mostly family-owned farms that have been proud to carefully cultivate sugarcane and vegetables in South Florida for generations. Tellus is part of ASR Group. For more information visit: www.tellusproducts.com

