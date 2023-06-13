oak9 Adds GitLab Support, Expanding Cloud Native Security Capabilities

Integration enables customers to remediate security gaps found by oak9 directly in GitLab

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-source code repositories have become integral to developers, enabling them to work faster and more flexibly with the added benefit of collaborating with other developers. While these platforms encourage agility, they can also create security concerns.

oak9 logo (PRNewswire)

There's a growing need for cloud native security solutions that can keep up with the pace of modern software development

oak9, the developer-first cloud native security leader, has added a GitLab integration for its platform. Support enables customers who use GitLab repositories to seamlessly integrate oak9 into their pipeline.

With this integration, oak9 can detect and alert developers of security gaps as early as possible in the software development lifecycle, from the design phase through post-deployment. It allows teams to remediate security issues found by oak9 without ever having to leave GitLab.

"Our vision has always been about being the cloud native security leader, and this integration is a significant step in realizing that goal," said Om Vyas, CEO and Co-Founder of oak9. "oak9 is the only cloud security vendor that offers a BYO language, open-source Security as Code framework and software development kit, multi-IaC support, and an architectural approach to cloud security. Adding support for GitLab and its more than 30 million registered users means oak9 now supports all major code repos and CI/CD tools."

The GitLab integration comes amid a growing need for cloud native security solutions that can keep up with the pace of modern development. Developers using tools like GitLab face challenges like false positives, managing static policies, tool fatigue, and post-deployment fixes. By supporting GitLab, oak9 makes it easier for developers to commit secure and compliant code every time, from the start.

oak9 looks at infrastructure in the context of the entire cloud native application. It validates that the designed architecture is secure and ensures security is consistent across all deployments.

Learn more about how the integration works at oak9.io.

About oak9

oak9 leads cloud native security. oak9 is on a mission to make securing cloud native applications easier for software development and security teams. oak9 automatically finds, analyzes, and remediates security gaps as changes occur, from Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to cloud, from design to production. Powered by Security as Code, oak9 is the only cloud security vendor that is cloud agnostic, offers a BYO language open-source Security as Code framework and SDK, multi-IaC support, and an architectural approach to cloud security. oak9 won a Chicago Inno Fire Award and was named a Top 15 Tech Company in Chicago, 101 Most Innovative Developer Platform Companies, and Crain's Best Places to Work. oak9 is backed by investors Menlo Ventures, HPA, Cisco Investments, and Morgan Stanley's Next Level Fund and partners with HashiCorp, AWS, and Microsoft. Keep in touch with oak9 on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok, or visit oak9.io.

Contact

Matt McLoughlin

Gregory FCA

matt@GregoryFCA.com

media@oak9.io

610-228-2123

oak9 natively integrates with GitLab (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE oak9