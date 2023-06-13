iN2L + LifeLoop and Trilogy Health Services Announce New Partnership to Further Enhance Lives of Senior Living Residents

New partnership brings advanced technology to nearly 130 residential facilities across the Midwest

DENVER, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L + LifeLoop, provider of the senior living industry's most comprehensive engagement, wellness, and community operations platform, has announced an expanded partnership with Trilogy Health Services, an industry-leading operator of senior living communities throughout five states.

iN2L + LifeLoop, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Together, they offer the first and most comprehensive senior living technology platform designed to drive measurable impact across strategic priorities such as resident satisfaction, staff retention, workflow efficiencies, and occupancy rates to demonstrate clear value and achieve substantial ROI. (PRNewswire)

The expanded partnership is a result of a successful pilot program that was implemented throughout several Trilogy Health Services campuses. During the pilot program, the iN2L + LifeLoop engagement technology received overwhelmingly positive feedback on its ease of use and innovative tools to help residents, families and staff improve the aging experience.

"Partnering with iN2L + LifeLoop has been a game-changer for our Trilogy campuses. Our pilot program received amazing feedback and our team members love the calendar functions, analytics, and transportation platform, just to name a few," said Rhonda Simmonds, Chief Customer Engagement Officer, Trilogy Health Services. "We are always looking for ways to improve on the service we provide to residents, their families, and our employees. We wholeheartedly embrace innovation and incorporating iN2L + LifeLoop's engagement technology is just one more way that we continue to do that."

Senior living engagement technology helps to empower communities to enhance the lives of their residents and makes it easier to provide positive experiences and human connection, while also meeting financial goals. By facilitating operational efficiencies as well, this technology enables the kind of effectiveness that improves staff satisfaction.

"We are very proud to further our partnership with Trilogy Health Services to help them provide exceptional experiences for their residents, families, and staff," said Navin Gupta, CEO , iN2L + LifeLoop. "Our goal is to always enhance the resident life experience and continually ignite a sense of purpose, pride and joy within our partner communities. That is what senior living is all about."

To learn more about iN2L + LifeLoop solutions for senior living providers, please visit iN2L.com.

About iN2L + LifeLoop

iN2L + LifeLoop is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Their industry-leading enterprise platform boosts resident engagement, family satisfaction, and staff efficiency, all within a singular, comprehensive solution. Trusted by 4,500+ nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across North America, iN2L + LifeLoop's powerful system holistically supports the entire senior living ecosystem. One mission. One solution. For more information, please visit http://ourlifeloop.com.

About Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout five states, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job openings at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

Media Contact

John Gonda

616-309-4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iN2L + LifeLoop