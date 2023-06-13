ENGIE IMPACT DEBUTS MOBILITY SUPPORT OFFERING FOR ACCELERATED COMMERCIAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE EXECUTION

Global Sustainability Consultancy Helps Businesses Plan and Implement Portfolio-Scale

EV Charging for Competitive Advantage and Decarbonization Benefits

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With EV sales rising rapidly around the world, charging infrastructure is in high demand and evolving into a potentially decisive advantage for commercial organizations to attract customers and maximize revenue. ENGIE Impact , a leader in sustainability transformation solutions, is addressing this market shift with its new Mobility Support offering, providing strategic planning, procurement and implementation assistance for portfolio-scale EV charging infrastructure initiatives, allowing commercial businesses to convert this increased demand into a competitive advantage by providing customers the option to charge where they shop.

"Accessible EV charging in commercial spaces is imperative to enable a sustainable future. By some estimates, public charging installations need to increase sixfold over the next four years to keep up with EV sales forecasts, and organizations are recognizing that being part of the solution can add value for their customers – and their bottom line," said Marcus Gilmore, senior manager of electric mobility, ENGIE Impact. "Customers using EV charging stations have been shown to spend as much as three times more in stores, but most organizations don't have the expertise or capital required to implement, own, and maintain charging stations. That's where ENGIE Impact comes in."

Commercial businesses are increasingly interested in exploring public charging installations to gain a competitive advantage and increase revenue, but they often don't have the internal resources or capital to deploy charging at scale across property portfolios. ENGIE Impact Mobility Support enables businesses to respond to growing customer expectations for EV charging without taking on the financial or operational burden of ownership. Mobility Support clients, including multi-location organizations across the retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurant and property management industries, can expect to reap tangible business benefits in the short term while accelerating progress toward Net Zero targets.

As part of ENGIE Impact's services, the organization and its experts support businesses across industries from planning to execution through the following:

Strategic Planning: Building a strong strategy with a comprehensive audit to answer key questions like 1) What sites should be prioritized? 2) The type of charging stations that make the most sense for the business and 3) The businesses role in ownership and operation of charging stations

Stakeholder Management: Working directly with all stakeholders, including landlords and charging station developers, to broker charging solutions for customers that add value to the brand

Multi-Site Implementation: Creating a detailed plan to successfully maximize the number and quality of charging services for each site through high-quality execution



ENGIE Impact helps organizations bridge the gap between setting aspirational sustainability targets and taking real action to achieve decarbonization goals, and supports some of the world's largest companies on their net zero journeys, among them Procter & Gamble , Netflix, Faurecia and 25% of global Fortune 500 brands. Over the last six years, ENGIE Impact has helped its clients collectively save nearly $1 billion through reduced energy usage. At the same time, they reduced GHG emissions equivalent to that of nearly 900,000 passenger vehicles operated for a year.

