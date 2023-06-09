Asia's Largest Japanese Food Sourcing Event, 7th "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR, to Be Held on June 21-23

TOKYO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR, a specialized show in the direct procurement of a wide variety of Japanese food, is set to take place on June 21-23 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

Supported by the Japanese government's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the first "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR was organized in 2017 in collaboration with RX Japan Ltd., Japan's largest trade show organizer, and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan's leading trade promotion agency with a global network of 74 offices, aiming to boost Japanese food exports.

The annual show attracts food buyers from over 70 countries, who are eager to explore and source the finest Japanese food products. This year's version is expected to draw an even larger number of international visitors, including major importers, supermarkets, restaurants, and department stores, creating an ideal platform for establishing new partnerships and engaging in impactful trade discussions.

The fair showcases not only renowned traditional Japanese food such as confectionery, sake, and tea but also a wide range of regional specialties, including agricultural products, meat, seafood, processed foods, and more. With 800 exhibitors, visitors will have the opportunity to sample their products, enabling them to experience their quality and flavor firsthand, and facilitating well-informed procurement decisions.

The show is also tailored to meet the needs of industry professionals, providing English-speaking staff, comprehensive English brochures, and product information to ensure effective communication and engagement.

As global demand for Japanese food continues to rise, the 7th "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR plays a crucial role in facilitating mutually beneficial business outcomes for exhibitors and visitors alike. Interested participants are encouraged to pre-register via the official website.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.jpfood.jp/en-gb.html (English)

https://www.jpfood.jp/zh-hk.html (Traditional Chinese)

About RX Japan Ltd.

RX Japan Ltd. is Japan's largest trade show organizer, hosting a diverse portfolio of 96 trade shows across 38 fields, including jewelry, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical.

Outline of the 7th "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR

- Dates: June 21-23, 2023

- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

- Organizer: RX Japan Ltd.

- Co-organizer: Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

- Supporter: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202306076197?p=images

View original content:

SOURCE RX Japan Ltd.