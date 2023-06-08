Celebrated Entertainer Alan Cumming to Headline Cunard Voyage

Cumming to be featured on Queen Mary 2's December 8 Transatlantic Crossing

VALENCIA, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage and screen star Alan Cumming will join Cunard as part of the luxury cruise line's renowned Insights program on the December 8, 2023 Transatlantic Crossing on flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2.

Alan Cumming, photo credit: Josh Going (PRNewswire)

Alan Cumming will join Queen Mary 2's December 8th Transatlantic Crossing out of New York .

While sailing on the seven-night voyage from New York to Southampton, England, Cumming will offer a Q&A session with guests, host two screenings, and hold a book signing of his memoir, "Baggage." Alan will be screening the 2022 documentary, My Old School, about the scandal of Brian MacKinnon, a 30-year-old who enrolled in school as a 16-year-old. Cumming appears as an avatar for MacKinnon in the documentary.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Alan Cumming on Queen Mary 2's December 8th Transatlantic Crossing," said Matt Gleaves, VP Commercial, Cunard North America. "Alan's immense talent and captivating presence will be a highlight for guests, giving them the opportunity to learn about his career, creative process, and personal journey, and creating an unforgettable experience during their Crossing."

The multi-talented Cumming has appeared in numerous films and television shows, was nominated for Emmys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes, and is a long-time renowned stage actor both in New York and London. Most famously Alan won a Tony award for his role in Cabaret on Broadway and is best known for his roles in Emma, GoldenEye, Anniversary Party, X2 and The Good Wife. He has his own cabaret club in New York, "Club Cumming," most recently hosted the reality show The Traitors, starred in Schmigadoon!, and continues to perform live around the country. A dedicated humanitarian and activist Cumming devotes much of his energy to promoting LGBTQ and human rights, receiving over forty awards for his humanitarianism and social activism.

Cunard's Insights program showcases fascinating experts from various industries on every voyage, providing guests with an elevated and inspiring experience. The addition of Alan Cumming further demonstrates Cunard's commitment to offering exceptional entertainment and cultural enrichment aboard their ships.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, jchase@cunard.com

Cindy Adams, MGA Media Group, cindy@mgamediagroup.com

Cunard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cunard Line) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cunard