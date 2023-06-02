Team D3 Joins Forces with Microdesk and Symetri and Strengthens Their Offering and Expertise

NASHUA, N.H., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microdesk Inc's owner Symetri, a leading global solution provider of digital BIM, product design and lifecycle solutions, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Team D3, an Autodesk Platinum Partner headquartered in the US. Team D3 drives continuous innovation and improvement for clients in the Manufacturing, AECO, and Process & Power industries.

Founded in 1999, Team D3 employs more than 200 people, generating net sales more than $120 million. Based in Springfield, Missouri, with additional offices in the mid-west, it was one of the first partners of Autodesk in the US and expands their offering in the Manufacturing and Power & Process industries and capacity within the AECO industry.

With this acquisition Symetri and Microdesk expand their footprint in the US market, strengthen their position in the manufacturing, power & process, and AECO market, and enable the company to deliver more value to their customers. Together they will serve more than 25,000 customers and 450,000 daily users with more than 1,000 employees as the #1 Global Autodesk Solution provider.

Microdesk's customers will immediately benefit from an increase in the breadth of skills Team D3 has access to within the Manufacturing, Power & Process and AECO industries.

The acquisition of Team D3 is in line with their strategy to be a global market leader within their industry. Together, Symetri, Microdesk and Team D3 will have an increased Service and R&D capacity, unique product lines including Naviate and Sovelia, and the ability to deliver more value for their customers. The combined companies are committed to ensuring that people work smarter and more sustainably.

Michael DeLacey, CEO of Microdesk, added, "Team D3 is a world-class integrator of engineering and design solutions, and as an Autodesk Platinum Partner, reigns among the most accomplished manufacturing solution providers. They bring exceptional skills and more capacity to our customer base of manufacturers, engineers, architects, and construction professionals. This expansion will allow us to drive more value and more sustainability to the US design and make community."

Kevin Schlack, CEO, Team D3, commented, "When we began to consider strategic options to take Team D3 to the next level, one thing was clear, we wanted to partner with someone that put customers and innovation at the heart of everything they do. From the very beginning we were struck by the similar journeys our companies had been on, the closeness we felt to our customers, and the importance we place on having a great company culture. When we then looked at Microdesk's and Symetri's product lines, Naviate and Sovelia, and the investments they make every year in R&D, we realized the incredible value they could offer our customers. We are excited about joining Microdesk and Symetri and looking forward to building a successful global business for both our customers and our employees."

About Microdesk

Microdesk is a Global BIM and EAM consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction, and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating BIM, VDC and EAM technologies.

Using software from industry leaders such as Autodesk and IBM, combined with its vision and passion for sustainably meeting the demands of urbanization, our team of industry experts is redefining project delivery and asset management.

Microdesk was acquired by Symetri in beginning of 2022 and will be rebranded as Symetri in June 2023.

About Team D3

Team D3 is a leading Autodesk Platinum Partner, established systems integrator that excels at extending the digital thread to solve our client's mission-critical issues. Our approach involves connecting every phase of a client's project, from design to manufacturing, construction, production, and beyond. By integrating these stages seamlessly, we drive continuous innovation and improvement for our clients in the Manufacturing, AECO, and Process & Power industries.

About Symetri

Symetri creates and provides technology solutions and services for design, engineering, construction, and manufacturing businesses. Symetri empowers people to work smarter for a better future by ensuring they have access to the expertise and technology they need to improve their performance and sustainability.

Symetri was founded in Sweden in 1989 and has grown to a team of over 800 people with offices across Europe and the US. Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Autodesk Authorised Training Centre (ATC) and Autodesk Global Service Provider.

Symetri is a global leading solution provider of digital BIM, product design and lifecycle solutions and the revenue for 2022 was more than $288 million.

Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, whose B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Addnode Group offers business-critical IT solutions to selected markets in both the private and public sectors. With a combination of its own IP, best of breed technology from partners, and a comprehensive range of services, we enable our customers to create sustainable designs, maximize efficiency and increase competitive advantages with digital solutions.

