Visible Wireless Partners with Benny Drama, The Old Gays for "No Straight Answers," the New Cross-Generational Game Show Celebrating Pride History

Continuing to uplift LGBTQ+ stories and enable essential connections, Visible launches partnership with SAGE, a nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ elders, through 70's-themed game show

DENVER, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible Wireless, the all-digital wireless carrier, launched its Pride campaign today by premiering " No Straight Answers ," a hilarious 1970s-themed game show that honors the decade Pride celebrations began. As the brand powering connection to the things that matter most, Visible Wireless is bringing Gen Z contestants and LGBTQ+ icons together for a spirited game that uplifts LGBTQ+ history, fosters intergenerational connection, and celebrates those who paved the way for Pride to become what it is today.

Comedian, actor, and social media star Benito Skinner (aka Benny Drama) stars as host of "No Straight Answers," quizzing two teams: The Old Gays, the beloved social media sensation, and The Young Slays, a team of LGBTQ+ creators featuring Jared Goldstein, Kendahl Landreth, Lila Jackson, and Athena Layna. "No Straight Answers" will bring laughter through games like "LGBTQ&A" and "Slang Slam" to build awareness while sparking cross-generational conversations and connections. Debuting on TikTok and Instagram, "No Straight Answers" is accessible to everyone and entirely digital – just like Visible's wireless service.

Since its founding, Visible has set out to be a carrier that approaches wireless differently. The only carrier to offer "family plan savings" to single-line users, Visible believes that family comes in all forms. Since day one, the brand has valued connection, community, and bringing people together, not just through an innovative phone service, but also through conversations that enrich understanding of one another. With "No Straight Answers," Visible aims to drive conversations between the younger generations it is known for reaching, and LGBTQ+ elders, a group too often overlooked, but instrumental in advancing rights of the LGBTQ+ community. As part of this campaign, Visible is proud to partner with SAGE, the leading organization advocating for LGBTQ+ elders.

"Offering connectivity for all isn't a side project; it's central to our business," said Angie Klein, President of the Verizon Value portfolio of brands, which includes Visible. "As a brand that reaches younger generations in droves, we knew we had a unique ability to educate our customers during Pride with 'No Straight Answers.' Visible's support of SAGE and LGBTQ+ elders gets to the heart of why we celebrate Pride: to foster connections and bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community's resilience and ability to overcome challenges."

Visible is making a $50,000 donation that will support key SAGE programs, including the SAGE Hotline , which connects LGBTQ+ older people with friendly, trained responders who are ready to listen. This partnership will further SAGE's work as it continues on its mission to celebrate the resilience of this community, amplify their lived experiences and tackle the challenges that many LGBTQ+ elders face today.

"At SAGE, we are dedicated to amplifying the vibrancy and indomitable resilience of the older LGBTQ+ community," said SAGE CEO Michael Adams. "Through this partnership with Visible, we are excited to highlight the dynamic spirits of our trailblazers, while acknowledging the critical significance of nurturing connectivity and bonds within the LGBTQ+ community." Continued Adams, "As we celebrate Pride month, our hope is that this campaign will not only enlighten but also ignite a transformative spark within younger people and allies, inspiring them to uplift and engage in meaningful conversations with LGBTQ+ elders who have been instrumental in propelling our movement forward."

"While we celebrate Pride in June, we demonstrate allyship for the LGBTQ+ communities year round," said Cheryl Gresham, CMO/VP, of Verizon Value. "It doesn't get much better than bringing all the generations together in a game show format everyone loves, with some great talent, and fun learnings that embody the essence of Pride and raises awareness for a community often overlooked. We are honored to bring this work to life in a uniquely Visible way – with humor, authenticity, and impact at its core."

"No Straight Answers,'' developed and produced by creative collective Madwell , will be available on YouTube , TikTok, and Instagram starting June 1. Throughout Pride Month, fans can also test their LGBTQ+ history through trivia and quizzes on TikTok and Instagram. To check out "No Straight Answers'' and learn more about the campaign, visit Visible.com/SAGE and follow along with #ProudlyVisible.

About Visible

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the US, offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspot, powered by Verizon, 5G included. On a mission to dramatically change the wireless service experience, Visible has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list and has been named "Best Telecom Brand" in Adweek's Challenger Brand Awards. Known for its commitment to giving back to the community it serves, Visible's social impact platform, Visible Impacts, helps people in need connect with their most basic needs: food, work, and inclusive communities.

For more information, visit www.visible.com or search for our service in the App Store or the Play Store .

About SAGE

SAGE is the world's oldest organization dedicated to advocacy, services, and innovations to ensure lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer and/or questioning (LGBTQ+) elders everywhere age with the dignity and respect they deserve. Founded in 1978, SAGE offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBTQ+ older people and their caregivers, advocates for public policy changes, provides education and technical assistance for aging providers and LGBTQ+ community organizations through its National Resource Center on LGBTQ+ Aging, and cultural competency training through SAGECare. SAGE is headquartered in NYC with collaborative partnerships across the United States and globally. Learn more at sageusa.org.

