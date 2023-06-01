Veterans Front and Center at Indy 500: Over $3 Million Raised for Homes For Our Troops

AJ Foyt Racing's stars-and-stripes-clad "500" car races to third-place finish in fundraising collaboration

BELOIT, Wis., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Supply Co., Inc. announced that over $3 million has been donated to Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) as part of a fundraiser held by the company in conjunction with the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Among millions of viewers tuning in for Sunday's race, several HFOT Veterans were invited to experience the whirlwind weekend. The Veterans got a garage tour of the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet driven by Santino Ferrucci, walked the fabled Yard of Bricks and got a front-row seat to the patriotic, stars-and-stripes-clad HFOT Indy car racing to a thrilling third-place finish.

"This past weekend's events at the Indy 500 were an incredible experience for our Veterans, including one-on-one interactions with the AJ Foyt Racing team as well as celebrating driver Santino Ferrucci's third-place finish. We are so grateful to ABC Supply for not only hosting HFOT at the event but for raising national awareness of our mission of 'Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives' through both the car's patriotic design and by matching donations throughout the month of May. Our Veterans had the experience of a lifetime, and the exposure we gained ensures we can build and donate specially adapted custom homes to many more of our nation's most severely injured post-9/11 Veterans," says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer.

ABC Supply has been a passionate supporter of HFOT since 2020 and donated the design of the Indy car to create more awareness for the organization, which builds and donates specially adapted custom homes across the United States for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. HFOT has built 355 specially adapted homes since its inception in 2004.

"We were excited to host this monthlong donation match campaign, and now, we're simply humbled by the overwhelming support that has poured in for HFOT," says Mike Jost, chief operating officer at ABC Supply. "Our relationship with HFOT means a great deal to us, and we're so thankful to the team at AJ Foyt Racing for helping us bring light to the incredible work the organization does for our nation's Veterans."

"The entire AJ Foyt Racing team has been honored to represent such a wonderful organization," said Team President Larry Foyt. "From meeting some courageous heroes who attended the race to carrying the beautiful red, white and blue livery on Memorial Day weekend, this program has been special to our team and fans alike. We're thrilled that we could have a fantastic finish and hopefully raise a great deal of awareness about Homes For Our Troops."

Those who missed the donation matching window but would still like to support HFOT are encouraged to do so. Donations can be made by visiting https://www.hfotusa.org/.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 17-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work and is committed to hiring military veterans.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 900 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply's blog and the company's LinkedIn page.

About AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing, headquartered northwest of Houston, has been competing at the top levels of motorsports since December 1965, nearly 60 years. With A. J. Foyt driving, his team won two Indianapolis 500s and three national INDYCAR championships. Since Foyt's retirement from driving in 1993, the team has continued to win, claiming two more national titles and the 1999 Indianapolis 500 with driver Kenny Brack.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

ABC Supply's No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet driven by Santino Ferrucci and designed for Homes For Our Troops makes a pit stop during the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. (Action Sports Photography Photo) (PRNewswire)

