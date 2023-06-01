VentureCount Announces Strategic Partnership with AdminAssist

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureCount Services Holdings, LLC and affiliated entities (including RTA Group, California Business Solutions and Govcon Accountants) ("VentureCount") today announced a strategic partnership with AdminAssist, LLC and affiliated entities ("AdminAssist" and collectively with VentureCount, the "Company"). The Company provides full-spectrum finance, accounting, and back-office services to clients nationwide from its East and West Coast bases.

AdminAssist adds depth in our core offering, new service lines, and geographic expansion to our growing platform.

Based just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, and founded by Bret Newton, Keith Olson, and Deborah Sims, AdminAssist provides outsourced back-office solutions, operations, and support services to staffing companies. With broad expertise across bookkeeping, payroll, and invoicing, AdminAssist delivers a full suite of back-office services, allowing clients to focus on providing staffing solutions to companies navigating an increasingly complex and competitive labor market. All founders will continue with the business in their current capacity.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., VentureCount provides outsourced finance and accounting services to emerging growth clients, professional service firms and government contractors nationwide, including bookkeeping, payroll, financial forecasting and analysis, tax, DCAA support, as well as other strategic Chief Financial Officer services. With teams in Washington, D.C., California and Bangalore, India, the Company offers high-caliber talent and around-the-clock customer service capabilities.

"As we continue to grow across geographies and end markets, we remain committed to offering best-in-class service. Bret, Deb, Keith and the entire team at AdminAssist bring deep expertise in an increasingly important end market and we're excited to have them on board" said Alex Diaz-Asper, Co-Founder and Partner of VentureCount. Bret Newton, Founder and Managing Partner of AdminAssist, added: "From the outset it was clear that VentureCount's broad service expertise, global footprint, and dynamic team would be a great fit with AdminAssist's growth strategy. This is an exciting opportunity for our employees, our partners, and our clients, as we strive to offer premier service at exceptional value."

"AdminAssist adds depth in our core offering, new service lines, and geographic expansion to our growing platform. We are pleased to be joined by new partners who will continue with the business and who share our vision of being the nation's leading provider of outsourced finance and accounting services," said Evan Horton, Managing Partner at Everlane Equity Partners ("Everlane"), a Boston-based private equity firm, which is invested in the platform and focuses on partnerships with growing service companies.

About AdminAssist:

AdminAssist provides outsourced finance and accounting services to staffing companies, with a focus on bookkeeping, payroll services, and invoicing. Serving clients since 2005, AdminAssist is headquartered just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. Additional information can be found at https://www.adminassist.com/.

About Everlane:

Everlane is a Boston-based private capital provider focused on equity investments in high-quality companies that are well-positioned for future growth. Everlane uses its fully committed capital base and experience investing in small capitalization and middle market companies to accelerate value creation alongside management teams that have meaningful go-forward financial participation in their businesses. Everlane is flexible in its approach, structuring both majority and minority partnerships across primarily services industries such as business, consumer, financial, healthcare, industrial, and IT services. Additional information can be found at https://everlaneequity.com/.

