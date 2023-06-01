TraceLink Ensures DSCSA Verification Readiness and End-to-End VRS Support for Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Members Amid Vendor Turbulence

TraceLink's integrated network platform capabilities and accelerated implementation services provide manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and other supply chain members using any serialization repository or enterprise system with a secure compliance roadmap for November 2023 Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) deadlines.

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 290,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network, today announced accelerated onboarding and solution support for pharma manufacturers seeking a confident, no-risk path to meet upcoming November DSCSA requirements for saleable returns, suspect product investigations, and other product verification needs. TraceLink's Product Information Manager verification and master data sharing solution , built upon the Verification Router Service (VRS) network model , is market tested, serving over 300 companies today. Designed for scale and speed, TraceLink's solution manages over 50,000 product GTINs and 6.4 billion serialized products in its verification service, part of the over 41 billion serialized products commissioned to date in the TraceLink global serialization repository. In addition, the solution delivers proven sub-second response time even while managing thousands of verification requests per second. For companies facing new DSCSA risks due to solution providers that are either unable to deliver a full set of required capabilities or are exiting the market, TraceLink's integrated network platform, product master data sharing, and product verification solution provides a secure, risk-free capability for November deadlines. Join us for an exclusive webinar on June 7th at 10 AM ET to walk through the accelerated VRS onboarding program and experience a TraceLink solution demo.

TraceLink's verification (VRS) solution manages over 50,000 product GTINs and 6.4 billion serialized pharmaceuticals.

TraceLink partnered with industry leaders in 2017 to collectively design the VRS request/response network model for managing DSCSA and supply chain verification needs. Since then, TraceLink has deployed and tested end-to-end verification capabilities, including flexible support for Level-4 serialization repositories from other solution providers such as SAP, Antares/rfxcel, and Systech, as well as those being managed by 3PLs. TraceLink's innovative Level 5-only deployment model, proven during a period of more than 5 years with scores of serialization customers, provides manufacturers, through a single integration to their Level-4 systems, a viable path to the November 2023 deadline without disrupting their existing serialization repository and integrations to other operational systems. With less than six months until final DSCSA deadlines, it is critical that companies put into place today a comprehensive DSCSA solution plan to handle the full range of DSCSA requirements, covering not only product verification and master data, but also sTI/TS data exchange with EPCIS, support for unique use cases like drop shipment, and more.

"Since 2009, TraceLink has invested heavily to help companies meet the regulatory and supply chain demands of regulations like DSCSA, regardless of changing industry requirements," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO, TraceLink. "As a trusted partner to our customers, we know how important it is to be committed to their needs and their success. We stand ready to help all companies seeking a reliable, comprehensive, and scalable solution that meets their unique business and supply chain requirements, flexibly supports their internal enterprise system demands, and delivers the proven supply chain interoperability so critical under DSCSA."

TraceLink has been investing for over a decade in deploying solutions to help pharmaceutical companies and other members of the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain meet serialization, traceability, verification, and other DSCSA requirements. Since 2015, TraceLink has helped process almost one billion DSCSA Transaction Histories and over one million DSCSA-compliance EPCIS transactions on its existing interoperable network of more than 290,000 authenticated pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, retail pharmacies and healthcare providers. In addition, TraceLink has enabled over 15,000 live serialization connections and manages over 41 billion serialized products on its network, providing customers and their partners with unsurpassed knowledge, technical services, and operational support to meet the challenging unit-level traceability and verification requirements of DSCSA's November 2023 deadlines.

Pharmaceutical companies and other supply chain participants can learn more about TraceLink's comprehensive DSCSA capabilities here and can arrange a DSCSA verification readiness diagnosis by visiting www.tracelink.com/contact-us .

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry's leading provider of supply chain digitalization through end-to-end product orchestration on the Opus digital network platform. With more than 290,000 network members, Opus connects people, processes, systems, and enterprises into a collective information network for intelligent business execution. TraceLink serialization, track-and-trace, global compliance, and real-time supply chain collaboration solutions empower customers to Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone™, achieve massive scalability, maintain continuous compliance, and ensure supply. TraceLink customers serialize more than one billion units per month across 15,000 connections.

