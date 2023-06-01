STARRY® Launches New "3>2" Campaign Featuring the Game's Brightest Stars to Celebrate the 3-Point Shot

The official soft drink of the NBA®, STARRY®, will be front and center during Game 1 of the NBA Finals 2023 presented by YouTube TV with the debut of a new campaign starring Zion Williamson, KAT, Angel Reese and Matt Barnes

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STARRY®, PepsiCo's new lemon lime flavored soda and official soft drink of the NBA, will continue its reign of elevating the game's most exciting moments by taking over the NBA Finals 2023 presented by YouTube TV with the launch of its "3>2" campaign during Game 1. The brand's latest efforts in its ongoing partnership with the NBA will feature a fun, fresh and comedic perspective on how the 3-point shot came to be with a release of a new short film, commercial and "Dial A 3" hotline for fans.

Featuring hoops stars Zion Williamson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Angel Reese and Matt Barnes, the brand's short film and commercial titled, "3>2: A STARRY® Story," looks back on the 40-year legacy and inception of the 3-pointer as told by STARRY characters Lem and Lime. The idea of the 3-point shot was met with much resistance and uncertainty but thanks to the brand's dynamic duo, Lem and Lime, it is now loved and embraced across the league decades later. The documentary-style short film pairs historical footage of the 3-point shot with a refreshing new spin and flavor basketball fans are sure to enjoy.

"3>2: A STARRY® Story" is a lighthearted and amusing take on how the NBA brought in Lem and Lime, basketball experts, to help transform how the game is played. The film opens with Zion, Karl-Anthony, Angel and Matt hosting a basketball camp for the next generation of hoopers, where Lem and Lime make a surprise appearance to recount the hilarious and absurd tale of how they convinced the NBA to instate the 3-point shot. As Lem and Lime showcase the history and impact of the 3-point shot, a young Jamal Murray is featured as they reminisce on how they helped him find his STARRY Range and put the 3-ball on the map.

"STARRY is really bringing the fun to the game and we all had a great time on set shooting it together," said basketball superstar, Angel Reese. "The attitude and personality of the brand shines bright, and I know fans are going to love the unique and creative STARRY take on how the 3-pointer came to be thanks to my new friends, Lem and Lime."

"The conversations around the 3-pointer and its impact on the NBA have been debated far and wide, and we're excited to tell the STARRY version of the history behind the shot that changed the game forever," said Michael Smith, senior director of STARRY brand marketing. "As a fresh new brand and the official soft drink of the NBA, we wanted to embrace hoops culture during a pivotal moment in the NBA season and give fans something fun to talk about in a way that only STARRY could."

STARRY "Dial A 3" Fan Hotline

To further celebrate our love of the 3-point shot, STARRY is taking it to the next level by calling NBA fans to join in on the action. STARRY created a "Dial A 3" fan hotline, so anytime a player hits a 3-pointer during Game 1 of the NBA Finals 2023 presented by YouTube TV, consumers can call in for a chance to win exciting 3-themed prizes from basketball superstar Angel Reese and the brand's very own Lem and Lime.

Here's what fans will need to do for a chance to win:

During Game 1, anytime a player hits a 3-pointer, fans tuning in can dial 1-833-3PT-SHOT and the first to be randomly selected will win a prize.

Prizes could range from:

For more information on the new STARRY "3>2" campaign, follow the brand on social media @starrylemonlime on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and at starrylemonlime.com.

