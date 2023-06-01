MedSurg Device resale industry leader WestCMR celebrates positive trial outcome after 8-year legal battle with device manufacturer Arthrex

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury trial was held in February 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida that has resulted in positively impacting and further protecting the MedSurg Device resale industry. Ultimately, it settled an eight-year dispute between West Coast Medical Resources, LLC (WestCMR), GeoSurgical, LLC and Arthrex, Inc. (Arthrex).

WestCMR Founder and CEO Randy Ware is proud of this outcome after eight years of shouldering significant financial exposure and business losses due to Arthrex's ongoing opinions shared in the healthcare marketplace. "It was our position from day one that regardless of the pain or expense, we had to stand up to Arthrex, and protect the MedSurg Device resale industry," says Ware.

The jury's final verdict was clear that Arthrex's allegations as to WestCMR's and GeoSurgical's business conduct in no way presents or has presented any harm to Arthrex and has never created any losses or damages of any type — past or present. "It was abundantly clear that it was Arthrex's intent to put us out of business and perhaps then do the same to all our competition," Ware adds.

Going forward, Ware and WestCMR are excited for the possibility to work with Arthrex in a mutually cooperative and beneficial manner.

WestCMR was successfully represented in these matters by the Tampa office of Greenberg, Traurig, LLP, P.A., specifically Richard McCrea, Katie Molloy and Andrea Nieto.

About West Coast Medical Resources and GeoSurgical

West Coast Medical Resources, LLC is part of the WestCMR Global Family of companies, which also includes GeoSurgical, LLC, and Ware Consulting, LLC. Together, these brands improve the healthcare supply chain processes across the globe with services that include procurement and inventory surplus management.

Proudly employing 65+ of healthcare's top talent, WestCMR boasts competitive wages and unparalleled benefits, as well as a strong emphasis on community and philanthropy. In the last 10 years, WestCMR received many local and statewide awards , including the 2021 Business Excellence Award, and the 2022 Community Spirit Award from AMPLIFY Clearwater.

